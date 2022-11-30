Home page World

Of: Sophia Lother

Winter is coming to Germany. The biting cold could also hold a white surprise.

Kassel – When is it coming? winter with its icy cold to Germany? Although there was already the first snow, but in November the weather still showed its autumnal and mild side. However, that is about to change.

“Slowly but surely, the weather conditions are tilting more and more in the direction of winter weather,” forecasts qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather service Q.met. So is the freezing cold onset of winter coming soon?

Will snow fall again soon in Germany? (symbol photo) © NurPhoto/Imago

Winter weather in Germany: Expert with an icy forecast

Just in time for the meteorological start of winter on December 1st, the cold should come to Germany. And the fact is: the winter weather has come to stay. Initially, the long-term forecasts assumed that December would be far too warm. It should be one to two degrees Celsius too warm on average. That’s over now: “The deviations from the climate mean should only be minor,” said Jung weather.net. But how cold will it get?

According to Jung, it can get really cold in the next few days. Both the European and the American weather models expect icy temperatures down to -9 degrees Celsius at an altitude of 1,500 meters. The weather for the coming days at a glance:

Wednesday (November 30) 3 to 8 degrees, mixed Thursday (December 1st) 1 to 6 degrees, mix of sun, clouds and some rain Friday (December 2nd) 1 to 5 degrees, sleet or snow in places Saturday (December 3) 0 to 5 degrees, wet and cold with sleet and snow Sunday (December 4th) 0 to 5 degrees, partly snow and sleet Monday (December 5) 0 to 5 degrees, some sunshine and fog regionally Tuesday (December 6th) 1 to 5 degrees, still changeable Wednesday (December 7th) 1 to 6 degrees, mix of clouds, snow showers and sleet Source: wetter.net

Winter brings cold weather to Germany: When is there snow?

was it on 1st Advent significantly warmer in many parts of Germany, the weather now seems to bring a wintry surprise. “The 2nd Advent is usually wet and cold with snowflakes down to low altitudes. There is frost and slippery roads at night,” explains Dominik Jung. The leading weather models are even predicting a snow cover in some areas by Monday (December 5).

The European weather model is currently forecasting white roads in the north and east. The American weather model even assumes a thin snow cover throughout Germany. The graduate meteorologist expects that this will only be possible from a height of 200 meters. And the cold weather will not say goodbye to Germany in the days that follow either.

“The week between the 2nd and 3rd Advent also seems to be very exciting. More sleet and snowfall are forecast. At night you still have to reckon with slippery roads. During the day it is slippery, at least in the higher areas,” warns Dominik Jung. (slo)