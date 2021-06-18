The monochrome does not lose validity. This year, the trend calls for adding new colors. For the more or less fashionistas, the total looks monochromatic allow to build outfits shocking.

This trend stomps on the catwalks and is accompanied by colors shocking that can be used every day.

The French brand Chloé had some looks in the week of Paris Fashion Week 2021-2022, which serve to show how to use this proposal. The most representative was a total look camel: T-shirt, pantacourt style pants, high boots, wallet and, as a coat, a trench bound at the waist.

English green. The pantacourt is installed like the new pants. Ecological leather is doubled with wool. Photos: German Adrasti.

It’s easy to assume that individual garments lose each other by being the same color, but there are elements that allow them to stand out on their own. Some of them are prints, textures and volume. In Chloé’s case, the textures allowed each garment of the look stands out on its own. A mix of cotton, leather, gabardine and wool.

Argentine brand Raimondi also played with monochrome outfits in their latest show at BAFWeek. On its catwalks genderless volume exploded, both in garments and accessories. They were showcased in oversized shirts and caps, which were accompanied by oversized hats during the collection.

However, the newest thing about this trend for 2021 are high-impact colors. In addition to the basic white, black and nude, the most strident tones prevail. After analyzing the trend colors of New York Fashion Week, Pantone rescues green, coral, yellow, purple, pastel blue, blue, orange and three shades between brown and beige.



Oversize. Wide trousers + XXL covered: a winning formula. Photos: German Adrasti.

Urban fashion

Global streetwear also takes advantage of monochrome and does so through tailored or tailored suits and shirts oversize about long midi dresses. Icons of this trend on the streets are the Kardashian sisters, Bella Hadid, and the actress from 50 Shades of Gray, Dakota Johnson, among many more.

Although the combinations seem simple because they are the same color, this trend can seem exaggerated to wear daily, if you opt for too strident colors. The easiest option is to choose a basic shade, such as white, black, gray or nude, and build the outfit from this bet.

Another option is to reduce the layers. Choose fewer garments to build a outfit with two or three pieces of the same color or similar shades. But as seen in many looks from streetstyle, the best combination is a sweater with pants, shoes and a purse.

To show off monochrome it is key to lose your fear of colors shocking. And even more important is to keep in mind that precisely in this trend, it is up to each one to decide whether “less is more”.

Production: Lorena Gersztein.