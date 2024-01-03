Home page World

From: Natasha Heidenreich

In some regions of Sweden it is colder than it has been in twelve years. The cold causes significant problems.

Umeå – The snow is falling quietly in Sweden and it will probably stay quiet on the country's rails until Thursday, January 4th. A sudden cold snap has Sweden firmly in its icy grip.

Temperatures below minus 40 degrees Celsius were measured in three regions on Tuesday night. The cold is now having consequences for train traffic in the north of the country.

No trains in the north of Sweden: travelers can get their money back

It is simply too dangerous: According to the radio station SVT The railway company Vy is now canceling all departures north of Umeå due to the extreme cold in Sweden. Vy Tåg's managing director Christer Berglund had announced that there would be no replacement traffic.

Travelers can rebook their trains or get their money back, Berglund assured. But he couldn't offer another alternative right now – for security reasons.

Record temperatures of minus 41.6 degrees Celsius were measured in Nikkaluokta in Sweden. But the reindeer don't seem to mind. © A. Farnsworth via www.imago-imag

At temperatures below minus 35 degrees, there are significant safety risks along the route, explains the managing director.

Another problem lies within the train. If there were a power outage on the route, it would be far too cold in the carriages for the passengers. This risk should be avoided from the start.

SMHI forecasts for Thursday: Temperatures are expected to rise again

In some regions of Sweden it has not been as cold as this winter for years. Like the Swedish Meteorological Institute SMHI reported that in Umeå, for example, temperatures were measured that had not been recorded for twelve years. In Nikkaluokta, the cold record of the past few days is minus 41.6 degrees Celsius.

According to Berglund, temperatures are expected to rise again from Thursday. The forecasts of SMHI be positive. (nhf)

Many people help themselves in frosty temperatures with a heater. With the temperatures in Scandinavia, even this heat pump wouldn't stand a chance.