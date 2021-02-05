He had already played at a high level in the previous two rounds of the Yarra Valley Classic against Van Uytvanck and Pavlyuchenkova, and this Friday, after a day of rest forced by isolation and the COVID tests that many players had to pass after detecting the positive From a Grand Hyatt hotel employee, Garbiñe Muguruza raised his performance to full power to get revenge against Sofia Kenin. More than a year after the American beat her in the Australian Open final, the Spanish took revenge in the same city, although not on the same track, with a magnificent victory by a double 6-2 in 71 minutes. It is the first time she has beaten the reigning Aussie Grand Slam champion in three meetings.

The Spanish was a true steamroller with that hitting power that she exhibited in the previous rounds of the week and the precision that she has so luxuriously displayed so far this tournament. The game started with some nerves, perhaps because of that bitter memory of a great title that he had on the track and escaped him. On her first serve she lifted two break balls to later become the absolute dominator of the match. From 2-2 it was his with a 7-0 run that knocked out Kenin to the surprise of his sleepy coach and father, who suffered in his own way in the stands.

To Muguruza everything came out and he did not give up his warrior attitude at any time, not even when he had the match won and could have relaxed. He ran like hell and stood out on the net, a territory in which it is clear that he now works to improve. And the serve, what to say: 10 aces and some outstanding percentages. With these sensations, she will face Argentina’s Podoroska or Czech Vondrousova in the semifinals.

Yarra Valley Classic frame and results.