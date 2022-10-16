The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, offers a press conference this week in Lima. Paolo Aguilar (EFE)

It is false that Peru is not prepared to face all kinds of crises. We are much more prepared to withstand economic crises than political ones. The traumatic memory left by hyperinflation during the first government of Alan García, the endless queues for bread and milk, the useless intis that were quickly devalued have left indelible marks on our parents and have made us put locks on our public finances.

When President Pedro Castillo was about to assume the presidency, more than any appointment, the powers that be and the markets wanted to know if Julio Velarde would remain in the Central Reserve Bank. And Velarde stayed so that the establishment could breathe and for the anti-establishment be credible to the whole world. But Julio Velarde can maneuver with such freedom thanks to the limits that ensure his independence and the team that he managed to maintain –how little is said about this–. While world currencies tend to suffer the onslaught of the dollar, the Peruvian sol resists, perhaps, a little more. And although we have withdrawn investments due to our political stagnation because, as Fitch & Ratings told us in October 2021, “(…) Peru’s medium-term economic and investment prospects have weakened as a result of political volatility in recent years (… )”, the economy is still afloat.

But how much longer will it last? Our political locks are increasingly vulnerable and those who watched us from afar have already noticed it. Michael Stott a year ago argued that investors who liked to say that in Peru “regardless of the crazy politics, the economy is growing well, they were discovering that politics mattered after all.” It was obvious. Ian Bremmer has long argued that emerging markets – like Peru’s – are “those countries in which politics matter at least as much as economics for market outcomes.” At least as much.

But in Peru, not even to ensure the future of our markets, we established insurmountable political pacts that would call for the wisdom of politicians in critical times. Politicians are becoming more volatile and perishable, so their agency capacity is almost non-existent. Alberto Vergara was right when he said that the history of Peru is a graveyard of political projects, but many of those dead still have the capacity to destabilize our future with each critical outbreak; they are, then, more political zombies than corpses.

Perhaps his pettiest and most recent battle dates back to 2016, when Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Pablo Kuczynski declared war on each other. We have not known political peace since then. In recent years, despite having had five presidents in six years and having dissolved a Congress, despite the fact that we discovered that in each of those storms there were no categorical heroes or villains, but rather opportunistic chameleons like Martín Vizcarra and Manuel Merino, and that nothing came out of those scams –or shootings– unscathed; we are increasingly willing to cut off heads and bury politicians, unleash constitutional storms, and challenge the limits of legality, traveling paths that will end in collective defeats.

For this reason, the serious accusations against President Castillo that have come to light this week after the constitutional complaint presented by the National Prosecutor, and which are added to the innumerable signs of corruption that weigh on his Government, deserve that politicians, judges and prosecutors take this process seriously and neatly. Because as long as the Peruvian Congress does not have the votes to promote a vacancy, the constitutional process against President Castillo will take time – even if politicians try to vacate it, they should only promote it if they provide the legal guarantees that the Constitutional Court missed in defining when it could rule on the nature of the vacancy due to moral incapacity in the case of Martín Vizcarra–. Impeachment of a president in a political trial in any civilized country is a complex process, we are not doing Peruvian democracy any favors if we drop the guillotine and another presidential head rolls violently. At times the spirits are more of a reckoning than a constitutional transition.

Untying this knot will not be easy. If Pedro Castillo falls into a political shootout, those who obtain power may govern the country, but which country will they govern or which country will they receive with one digit of popularity from Parliament? Our Congress is not going to come out unscathed, just as it did not come out unscathed in November 2020. If the disagreement of our constitutionalists is the interpretation of article 117 that explicitly establishes the cases in which the president can be constitutionally impeached, or the application of the vacancy Due to moral incapacity for which there were no votes on previous occasions, it is advisable that all those involved behave reasonably and prudently without closing their eyes.

How do we avoid an impunity loophole? Because, neither is it a democratic argument to close one’s eyes and endure the shock while new scandals appear, one after another. It is not a disjointed indication of corruption, it is not a witness who screams in solitude, it is not a bribe that disappears, nor is it just an improper appointment. It is a throng of evidence: witnesses, collaborators, bribes, figureheads, disappearances of documents, obstructions to the investigation, escapes, implicated congressmen, appointments to protect those escapes and recordings of surveillance cameras that disappear. An unprecedented maelstrom for an incumbent president: a hydra whose heads keep appearing, very much in line with our republican but fast-paced tradition.

President Castillo’s defense has been needy. Surrounded by all the lawyers from his Cabinet and in a press conference for the foreign media –which later ended up being broadcast by the same Peruvian public television because we have reached that ridiculous point–, he only ruled out that he had requested political asylum and denounced a “new type of coup d’état. As usual, he did not use the conference to clarify the accusations, his political communication only focused on denying everything and maintaining that behind all these denunciations are those who from the first day wanted to deny him victory.

It is true that there was an army of lawyers who sought to erase many of Castillo’s votes from the electoral map. It is true that a capricious faction never recognized the legitimacy of his election and went on a pilgrimage to international organizations in shameful trajines. In this tribune, those feverish attempts to segregate thousands of voters from the Peruvian Andean areas and the ravings of its many political operators were condemned. It is true that many of our Peruvian media did not hide their explicit support for Keiko Fujimori in the campaign and today they are experiencing a serious crisis of credibility that allows President Castillo and Prime Minister Aníbal Torres to challenge them with moderate popularity (let’s face it). And, also, it is true that the nation’s prosecutor faces questions after the removal of a prosecutor who was investigating her sister, and that the superior prosecutor Barreto was wrong when she forgot the principle of presumption of innocence and declared that the accused “if They say that they are innocent, so let them prove that they are innocent”. But you can’t hide the sun with a finger.

As fragile as our political system seems, it has resisted. Five consecutive democratic elections deserve a community embrace, “considering coldly, impartially” as our poet says. More than for its impenetrable design, for the ineptitude of its protagonists. It is quite tragic that Pedro Castillo, having had a gigantic opportunity, having drawn massive historical stamps in the campaign, has squandered it so resoundingly. His election for many compatriots meant more than hope: vindication. For others, it was simple chance and timing. But, for those who meant vindication, where will the mistrust that will produce a new betrayal end up? Where will the accumulated bitterness be channeled? I have some ideas. But beyond the situation, “considering coldly, impartially” the country that will remain beyond Pedro Castillo, Dina Boluarte and José Williams: do we have the conditions for a political transition? And, if not, beyond the catchphrase “political reform and new elections”, what specific scenarios, characters, constitutional or legal modifications, and times are we talking about? Let’s not get flustered when we are most in a hurry: it did not go well for us in the past.