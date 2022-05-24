Red Bull is at the limit from several points of view. Ferrari after a 71-point World Cup start for Leclerc out of 78 in the first three races had some empty passes and now the Monegasque finds himself chasing Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ standings, but the performance of the F1-75 led the team to Milton Keynes to an obligee forced development taking risks to get back into the game which in any case entailed more than one problem as also highlighted by the Spanish Grand Prix.

During the race – but already at the end of Q3 – Max Verstappen’s DRS gave the Dutchman several problems, practically never opening when needed. There slimming care to which the RB18 of the reigning world champion was subjected in particular (Perez’s car did not have any problems related to the DRS) therefore showed side effects and Helmut Marko stressed that very likely a step backwards will be taken in Monaco ‘ putting back on kilos which are not a particular factor in the Principality.

The real ‘cold thrill’ experienced by Red Bull and Verstappen, however, came even before the start of the Spanish Grand Prix. In Miami the Aston Martins had to take off from the pit lane because the petrol temperature did not comply with the regulations and in Barcelona for a few minutes Red Bull managed to bring Verstappen’s RB18 back within the foreseen limits avoiding the epilogue to which Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll were subjected to in the United States. According to what is reported by today’s edition of The Corriere dello Sport compared to Florida, in fact, the -10 ° C rule was introduced with respect to ambient temperature (in Miami it could go down to -18 ° C).

The battle over the temperature of the gasoline and when the measurement should be made – Red Bull claims that the temperature should be taken when leaving the pits, Ferrari instead points out that if the regulation states “When the car is in use” the survey should be carried out as soon as the car is started in the garage – it is another battleground between the two teams fighting for the conquest of the world title because the RB18 suffers from high temperatures and cold gasoline minimizes the risk of fuel vaporizing in the tanks, or the probable origin of the problems the Milton Keynes team had at the beginning of the season, certainly in Bahrain and perhaps also in Australia. The television direction lingered for a long time on Verstappen’s car stopped in the pits while the other teams reached the starting grid in Barcelona. The dry ice inserted in large quantities inside the air-box was used to counter the overheating of the power unit, which was turned on to heat the petrol to the regulatory temperature to go and take sides on the starting grid.