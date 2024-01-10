In episode 51 of 'Dad in trouble', the Latina series, the tension is growing between Julieta Olaya and Martín Seminario, since both will not be able to deny their love any longer and will make decisions to be together. However, Natalia Rodríguez, ex-partner and stepmother of Martín's children, will do everything to prevent it.

Natalia tries to convince Martín to resume their relationship, and she also tells him that she will do her part to make it work. However, Martín will not be able to contain Rodríguez's pressure and will respond harshly. The reaction of Natalie She did not wait long and left the room, confused, in tears.

What did Martín say to Natalia in 'Dad in trouble'?

Natalia tried to convince Martín to resume their relationship, now that she is pregnant with him. However, the sailor replied that he was no longer in love with her and that he did not want to make any more mistakes by trying something with her. But, the strongest thing about the scene is that Seminario told him: “I never wanted to get you pregnant.”

What happened previously in 'Dad in Trouble'?

Martin Seminary and Julieta Olaya kissed, but she couldn't help but feel guilty and ended the moment, saying it wasn't right. However, Seminario was sure of her emotions towards her children's nanny and tried to convince her to resume their romance, but was once again rejected. Julieta asked Martín to forget about her and what they both had together.

When is the last episode of 'Dad in Trouble'?

César Pereira, Programming, Marketing and Communications Manager at Latina Television, denied rumors about the cancellation of 'Dad in Distress' due to a low audience rating, ensuring that the series will continue to air until April 2024. “Contrary to some incorrect and false information circulating on social networks, our family soap opera will not be taken off the air. 'Papá en Apuros' began its recordings in April of this year and, although they conclude this week in December, it will continue to be broadcast until April 2024,” he explained.