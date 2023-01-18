Foods associated with the winter season are often served in small and popular restaurants, because they are mostly light meals, such as the local soup called harira and “bisara”.

Many go so far as to describe some of the common foods in the winter as “dua al-bard”, i.e. (medicine for the cold), referring to their being suitable for severely cold weather.

Health experts recommend following a balanced diet, during the winter, by making sure to eat an adequate amount of vegetables and fruits, along with whole grains and proteins.

Several foods are remarkably prepared in the winter season for Moroccans, including:

Bisara:

It is prepared by boiling beans or peas, then grinding the boiled beans, and adding olive oil, along with a pinch of salt and cumin.

Several cities in northern Morocco, such as Tetouan and Chefchaouen, are famous for this dish, which is prepared at different times. It may be breakfast in the morning, as it may be served in the evening, with a pot of mint tea.

The custom in this region requires that “bisara” be served in a tagine, that is, a pot made of pottery, until it is cooked with patience, while some restaurants serve it in the small pot known as the “butter” or what is called “Zalafa” in Morocco.

Harira (Soup):

This soup, which relies on pieces of meat and a wide variety of vegetables, chickpeas, vermicelli, and even lentils, along with celery and parsley, is prepared throughout the year in Moroccans, especially in the month of Ramadan.

But harira occupies a prominent place in the winter season, because it is served hot to the point of fizzing, and is usually accompanied by dates, or pieces of sweets sweetened with honey and sesame called “chebakia”, a metaphor for its shape.

Haswa (morning soup)

In contrast to the harira, which has fatty ingredients, the “swallow”, that is, the soup, is a light soup associated with breakfast in the morning, because its ingredients are simple and do not burden much on the stomach.

The soup is based on semolina or bulgur barley, along with thyme and milk.

Snail

It is locally called “Al-Baboush”, and it is usually associated with street food that people eat while standing, while its price is very low.

This meal is based on preparing snails in large pots, with ingredients that include water and several herbs to add flavor, such as thyme.