11/24/2023 – 11:08

Anyone who has suffered from the high temperatures in recent weeks and was crying out for a chill in São Paulo can celebrate. The maximum temperature will not exceed 20°C this weekend. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the cold front is expected to advance through the State, further dropping the temperature, which has already been falling since Wednesday, 22nd.

The rain, which started between Thursday, 23rd and Friday, 24th, is also expected to last over the weekend. Inmet’s forecast is for many clouds, with isolated rain showers. On Sunday, 26th, there is a risk of thunderstorms. The weather will continue to be rainy next week.

Little by little, the temperature should start to rise from Monday, the 27th. But it will only reach higher levels, according to the company Climatempo, next Friday, December 1st, when the minimum and maximum are 20ºC and 32ºC.

Minimum and maximum predicted for SP in the coming days, according to Inmet:

– Saturday, 25/11: minimum of 14ºC and maximum of 18ºC;

– Sunday, 26/11: minimum of 15ºC and maximum of 19ºC;

– Monday, 27/11: minimum of 17ºC and maximum of 22ºC;

– Tuesday, 28/11: minimum of 19ºC and maximum of 24º;

Temperatures predicted in SP next week, according to Climatempo:

– Wednesday, 29/11: minimum of 19ºC and maximum of 25º;

– Thursday, 11/30: minimum of 18ºC and maximum of 30º;

– Friday, 1st/12: minimum of 20ºC and maximum of 30º.