The first European weekend of F1 2022 is opening in the name of rain and cold. The Circus had not yet experienced particularly cold temperatures or a hostile weather climate this year, as the races in Sakhir, Jeddah and Melbourne were all held with clear skies. The situation for the appointment with the race is very different Imola, which is affected by the wave of cold and bad weather that is hitting central Italy in recent days. The weather forecasts are lenient only for Saturday, which sees the Sprint Race scheduled. But the situation is much more negative for Sunday afternoon.

The probability of rain on the day of the ‘real’ race exceeds 60%. To risk putting the teams more in crisis, however, are the low temperatures. In fact, during the night the thermometer should approach 6 ° -7 °. For this reason the Race Director Niels Wittich wanted to issue an official note concerning theuse of electric blankets. This communication integrates the traditional information provided at the beginning of each race weekend by Pirelli. Basically, the document signed by the German race director allows the teams to keep the tires warm during the night by heating – albeit at preset temperatures – the tire warmers.

“In addition to the minimum warm-up times and temperatures specified in the preview of the event provided by Pirelli, competitors will be allowed to leave their tires wrapped in electric blankets and heated up to a maximum temperature of 30 ° C all night long“, The document reads. This was decided by the FIA ​​for safety reasons “al in order to minimize any problems related to colder temperatures that are reached during the night“. In the notes released by Pirelli it was instead suggested more simply to “do not leave the tires exposed to an air temperature below 15 ° C and / or to any UV emission“.