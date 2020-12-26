Highlights: Icy winds have started reaching the capital Delhi

Doctors say do not go for a walk at dawn

Take care of your heart patients and patients with diabetes

Take full care of children and the elderly to protect them from the cold

Special Correspondent, New Delhi

Delhiites battling the Kovid epidemic may also face cold wave in the last days of the year. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there is a danger of cold weather over Delhi in the next two days. The Delhiites, who spent the whole year in fear of Kovid, had only a brief respite from the danger of Kovid for the last few days and people were busy preparing for the New Year in the arrival of the New Year that the cold winds and chill gave the people life. Prepared to toughen up.

Doctors say that not only can this cold increase the discomfort of heart and asthma patients, but if not properly following social distancing in the festival mood, it can also pose a risk of Kovid infection. Not only this, doctors say that when cold wave comes, people use fireplace, blower, heater in rescue. However, the fireplace has also proved fatal. Therefore, during the cold wave also follow the methods of rescue so that life is protected.

Cardiologist Doctor RN Kalra says that there is a system in our body called thermostat to avoid cold. When our body encounters more cold then the body starts shivering. If the person stays in this condition for a long time, then the chances of having hypothermia are increased. He said that due to cold, the temperature of the body is not maintained at 35 ° C, due to which a condition of hypothermia can also occur.

He said that when the temperature of the body falls below normal and the brain’s system deteriorates to maintain the correct temperature and it cannot control the temperature, the condition is called hypothermia. In this, the body temperature falls below 35 ° C and this condition can prove to be fatal. Especially if children and the elderly stay in the cold for a long time, their metabolic system is affected, which makes it difficult to maintain normal body temperature. Such people should stay in a warm place and wear warm clothes to keep the body warm.

What are the symptoms of hypothermia

Cold watery nose

Constant sneezing, watery eyes

Body pain, head or eyes heaviness

Mild pain with a sore throat, frequent breathing

Feeling of tightness or tightness in chest

Breathlessness

In the morning, the risk of heart attack increases in the morning

Max’s cardiologist Dr. Viveka Kumar says that the risk of heart attack in winter is the highest, especially in the morning this risk is highest. He said that one or more arteries, which carry blood to the heart, become blocked due to a clot of frozen fat. The blood flow stops due to clotting. Due to lack of blood, there is a lack of oxygen in the heart muscle, which gradually reduces the speed of the muscles. The biggest problem is those people who are diabetic, high blood fresher and obese.

How to control

Heart patients avoid going on the morning walk

To protect yourself from cold, cover the body completely with warm clothes

Do not smoke and keep distance from smokers

Chew a pill of aspirin at the same time as feeling chest tightness and nervousness

Asthma patients keep themselves away from dust and mud.

Don’t get close to pets

Keep your blood pressure and diabetes under control

The use of the brazier may be fatal.

Avoid freezing in winter, the heat of health will come out of the kitchen

Be careful if you burn fireplace or coal in winter, as it is dangerous for everyone. The burning of coal or wood used in the fireplace emits many toxic gases besides carbon monoxide, which can be killed. According to doctors, if coal is burning in a closed room, it increases carbon monoxide in the room and decreases the level of oxygen. This carbon directly affects the brain and is spread throughout the body through breath. Due to the effect on the brain, the person sleeping in the room becomes unconscious. It reaches the lungs through the breath in the room and gets into the blood. Due to this, the level of hemoglobin in the blood decreases and eventually the person dies.

Keep these things in mind:

The room should not be completely closed

If more than one person is sleeping in the room, do not light a fire for long

Due to more people, there is more lack of oxygen in the room.

Burning the fireplace or heater in a closed room daily can cause symptoms of chest pain

This symptom is dangerous and needs immediate rescue

If running a heater or blower, do not run continuously or leave the room open for a while.

Do not be negligent if you see signs of chest pain, nausea, headache, depression or difficulty in breathing