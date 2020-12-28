Delhi Weather News: On the last day of the year, Delhiites will shiver with cold, cold alert Orange alert issued

Cold wave in Delhi is likely to increase from today onwards. According to the Meteorological Department, Delhi can remain vulnerable to the weather forecast of Delhi for four days. The maximum impact can be seen on 31 December. Orange alert in Delhi has been issued for this day.On Monday too, the maximum temperature dropped to 20.9 degrees. This is normal. In some places, the temperature was 18 degrees. Among these, Palam stood at 18.4 degrees, Aya Nagar 19.4 and Jaffarpur at 18 degrees. The minimum temperature was 5.6 degrees. This is one degree below normal. Lodi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 5 and Aya Nagar 4 degrees.According to the Meteorological Department, some areas may be affected by cold wave today. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature can be reduced to 20 and the minimum temperature is 4 degrees. Cold wave will be seen in some places. A shivering winter will start in the day too. Temperatures will go below 20 degrees.

Cold in Delhi: Cold wave is coming again, keep these things in mind

Orange alert on 31 December

On December 31, the minimum temperature can be between 2 and 3 degrees. The capital will come out of Sheethar on 2 January. January 3 may be the first rain of the new year. According to Skymet MD Jatin Singh, the weather is expected to remain completely dry in the capital for the rest of December. It can be cloudy on New Year’s Eve, but it will not be able to give rain.