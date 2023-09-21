The National Meteorological Service (SMN), in its weather forecastreported that this Thursday there will be extreme heat with maximum temperatures between 35 °C to 40 °C in Baja Californiawhile the minimum temperatures will range between 0 °C to 5 °C in the mountain areas of the state.

Likewise, they announced that The winds will have maximum gusts between 40 to 60 kilometers per hour (km/h)with possible dust devils.

This Thursday, according to Meteored, Tijuana It will dawn with cloudy skies that will give way to cloudy intervals throughout the day. The temperatures will range between 18°C ​​and 24°C, peaking around 2:00 p.m. A moderate west wind will predominate, with gusts that may reach up to 35 km/h in the afternoon.

In Mexicalimainly clear skies are anticipated during the morning, although cloudy intervals are expected towards the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 17°C and 37°C, reaching its peak around 4:00 p.m. Expect moderate northwest winds to dominate, with gusts of up to 30 km/h.

In Covemainly cloudy intervals are forecast throughout the day. Temperatures will vary between 15°C and 23°C, with the maximum expected around 2:00 p.m. The moderate west wind will be predominant, with gusts that may reach up to 33 km/h in the afternoon.

In Tecate, mainly cloudy skies are expected during the day. Temperatures will fluctuate between 14°C and 25°C, with the maximum projected near 2:00 p.m. A moderate west wind will prevail, with gusts that may reach up to 37 km/h in the afternoon.

Rosarito You will experience mainly cloudy intervals, although cloudy skies are anticipated in the early hours of the day. Temperatures will vary between 18°C ​​and 21°C, reaching its peak around 4:00 p.m. A moderate northwest wind is expected, with gusts of up to 24 km/h in the afternoon.

For this Thursday in San Quentin, Skies with cloudy intervals are expected. Temperatures will range between 14°C and 23°C, with a wind chill of 25°C around 11:00 a.m. The winds will be from the northwest, with gusts of up to 39 km/h.

In San Felipe, Clear skies are forecast during the early morning, followed by cloudy intervals during the day. Temperatures will vary from 23°C to 31°C, with a wind chill of 30°C around 2:00 p.m. The winds will be from the west, with gusts of up to 29 km/h.

On Thursday, September 21, the climate in various communities of Baja California It will offer a variety of weather conditions, from cloudiness in Tijuana to cloudy intervals in Rosarito and San Quintín. Stay informed and prepared for changing weather conditions in the region.