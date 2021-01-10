A passer-by finds the man on the Reeperbahn – according to a street magazine, it is the fifth cold death this year. The CDU is now calling for hotels to be opened to the homeless.

E.Another homeless person died on the street in Hamburg. As the street magazine “Hinz & Kunzt” announced (online), the police found the man, who is said to be in his 60s, dead on the Reeperbahn (St. Pauli) on Friday. A passer-by had informed the police that resuscitation measures had been in vain, it said. Five homeless people have died on the streets of the Hanseatic city since New Year’s Eve. Obviously, the homeless are weakened like never before, said “Hinz & Kunzt” social worker Stephan Karrenbauer. “Politicians are called upon to immediately take measures so that dying on the street can finally come to an end.”

also read

also read

The Hamburg CDU made a specific proposal on Sunday. “The stubborn adherence of red-green to the collective accommodation previously common in the winter emergency program is the problem and not the solution. It is known that some homeless people avoid these collective shelters because of the limited space and the associated fear of violence and theft. The corona pandemic has, as expected, exacerbated the rejection of collective accommodation, ”said Andreas Greuteck, socio-political spokesman for the CDU parliamentary group.

“Rejection of red-green was a mistake”

He pointed out that months ago his party had applied to the citizenship to better protect high-risk groups in the Corona winter through individual accommodation in hotels. Now at the latest it becomes clear that the rejection of red-green was a mistake. Grutzck: “In a city as prosperous as Hamburg, people are not allowed to freeze to death on the streets, despite the cold days and nights. There shouldn’t be such unworthy conditions under a red-green Senate. ”He therefore called on the Senator for Social Affairs to immediately organize safe hotel accommodation for particularly vulnerable homeless people. Due to the current lockdown, many hotel rooms are empty “and so hotel accommodation would be a step forward for all sides.” In Hamburg there are currently only privately financed projects that allow the homeless to move into hotels.