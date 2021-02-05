Many summer residents use cold hardening to awaken seeds and start a complex biological process of germination.

Head of the Floriculture Department of the Federal Research Center “Subtropical Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences”, Candidate of Biological Sciences Natalya Slepchenko introduced the basic techniques of awakening seeds.

Why is cold a stimulus?

Natalia Filippova, “AiF. At the dacha “: – Natalya Alexandrovna, where did this complex name -” stratification “come from?

Natalia Slepchenko: – This is a Latin compound word with two roots. The first part of the word stratum translates as “layer”, and the second – facio – “I do”. In the literal sense, the name means “make a layer”, that is, to delaminate. Separation of the seed into layers is the beginning of the complex process of its awakening. In botany, stratification refers to the storage of plant seeds at a certain temperature (often low positive) to accelerate germination. In other words, this is the treatment of seeds by creating certain temperature conditions.

– In nature, plant seeds are naturally stratified. After overwintering under the snow, they germinate safely in the spring. What cultures can be stratified like this?

– Natural stratification, according to many scientists, is the most optimal. For a number of ornamental crops requiring long-term seed treatment, it is recommended to be carried out in the fall. These include: privet, Japanese quince, viburnum, wild rose, bird cherry, walnuts and Manchurian nuts, as well as scumpia and euonymus. But sowing plants with very small seeds, such as mock-mushrooms, spirea, honeysuckle and others, is recommended in winter.

– Germination of dormant seeds of many species can last for a long time (from several months to 1–2 years) after sowing. What factors determine sleep time?

– The seeds of many woody plants and wild species are deeply dormant. This process complicates both the cultivation of many ornamental plants in personal plots and the introduction of promising economically valuable plants into scientific institutions and botanical gardens. The depth of dormancy, its type, and the time to overcome it depend on the geographical origin of plants and differ in different species, even within the genus. It can be caused both by the retarding action of the seed covers and by the state of the embryo. The dormant period of seeds can also depend on the ecological conditions of their formation. There are physiological (low growth activity of the embryo and the retarding effect of the seed coat) and morphophysiological (underdevelopment of the embryo at the time of dissemination) types of dormancy.

Natural wintering

– How can a summer resident be able to start this process?

– In a large number of plants of the temperate and subtropical zones, seed dormancy is removed under the influence of low temperatures. The duration and optimal conditions for the pre-sowing preparation of these seeds vary from species to species. However, in many cases, the best method of overcoming deep dormancy is long-term stratification in the cold (at 0–3 and 5–7 ° C) or at variable temperatures. Stratification has a positive effect on germination energy and seed germination, promotes friendly germination and allows sowing at a convenient time.

– What factors determines the process of seed germination?

– A number of conditions are involved: these are the physiological characteristics of the seeds, and the temperature regime, and the humidity, and the characteristics of the substrate. There are three types of stratification: cold, long-term cold and variable. Cold stratification (from 0 to 7 ° C) is used to disturb physiological dormancy, variable (first warm (20-22 ° C), then cold (0-3 ° C) – for morphophysiological. The duration of stratification depends on the depth of seed dormancy (from several weeks to several months) However, long-term cold stratification (more than 100 days), during which the seeds gradually emerge from dormancy, promotes rapid seed germination at any positive temperature.

– How to properly prepare the seeds?

– It is necessary to take into account many factors: biology and geography of culture, origin, specificity of growth and maturation of seeds. For each species, the timing and temperature regime of stratification are different – from several weeks to several months. One of the ways is to create conditions close to natural wintering, which are created either by imitating winter using a refrigerating chamber, or by sowing in winter.

– What is the difference between the duration of the period of seed stratification with deep and shallow physiological dormancy?

– For the seeds of a number of plants, for example, some species of the families Onions (Alliaceae), Asteers (Asteraceae), Birches (Betulaceae), Cabbage (Brassicaceae), Cloves (Caryophyllaceae), Cereals (Poaceae), which are in shallow physiological dormancy, processing in over a period of 1-2 weeks to 1-2 months. Seeds with deep physiological dormancy: the family of Maple (Aceraceae), Bellflower (Campanulaceae), Honeysuckle (Caprifoliaceae), Euonymus (Celastraceae), Iris (Iridaceae), Pink (Rosaceae) and others – must be exposed to long-term cold stratification. Its duration is from 2-3 to 5 and more months.

– Is it harder to wake up sleeping seed of southern crops?

– Seeds of plants of tropical flora and several representatives from the temperate zone, for example, some species of the genera Aquilegia, Anemone, Bupleurum, Lilium, Thalictrum with underdeveloped embryos are exposed to daily high temperatures ( 20-30 ° C), and then low positive (0-3 ° C) for 2-3 days.

Different crops (species) need a certain period of pre-sowing preparation. Many manufacturers indicate it on their packaging.

– Florists use the stratification process most often. The seeds of what plants and in what ways is the easiest way to get out of dormancy?

– Stratification can be carried out either with dry seeds or by immersion in wet sand or moss. They are placed in the refrigerator under the freezer, and in spring they are sown in the soil. Three stratification methods have been developed for perennial herbaceous plants. The first is accelerated. It is carried out before boarding. It is used for aquilegia, delphiniums and many types of primroses. Its essence is that the first day the seeds are kept at room temperature, and then 2 weeks at 0-3 ° C). The second is standard. The seeds of irises, bluebells, perennial violets, straws, swimsuits are kept for 1 week at room temperature, and then for 6 weeks at a low positive temperature of 0-3 ° C. The third is long-term. Sowing material of peonies, hellebore and fruit plants is kept for 1 month at room temperature and 3 months at 0-3 ° C.