Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

About 30 thousand Italians suffer from this autoimmune and systemic pathology which can affect vital organs such as the heart, lungs and kidneys. Early diagnosis is essential but to have it you expect from 2 to 5 years, when complications have already appeared

Cold hands and purple fingers even in summer? It could be Raynaud’s phenomenon, a fairly common manifestation in the population due to a sudden decrease in blood supply to the extremities (fingers – sometimes even toes – which first turn pale and then purple). However, it could also be a premonitory sign of

Systemic sclerosisalso known as scleroderma (literally hard skin), rare rheumatologic disease which afflicts about 30,000 people in our country. It is a pathology autoimmune and systemic which, in addition to the skin, it can affect vital internal organs such as the heart, lungs, kidneys. The prevention of the serious and disabling consequences of the pathology, especially if diagnosed late, passes as always through information, the objective of the world systemic sclerosis day which, like every year, occurs on 29 June. See also For the 7th Orphan drug day, the first public discussion between the 19th legislature, the Government and associations

What, symptoms, diagnosis Systemic sclerosis, which predominantly affects women, is a disease autoimmune that is, the immune system, being altered, mistakenly attacks its own organism e systemic as it can affect several vital organs, such as the heart and lungs.

Raynaud’s enomeno, other symptoms that can predict the disease are: skin hardening, shortness of breath, muscle aches and chronic fatigue. In the presence of even just one of these signs, it is advisable to investigate with simple diagnostic tests to define the nature of Raynaud’s phenomenon.

In people suffering from scleroderma land tissue cells produce too much collagen which causes sclerosis, i.e.skin tightening, of blood vessels and, progressively, of organs and systems such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, gastro-enteric system, joints and muscles which therefore lose their primary function. This is why it is essential to anticipate with an early diagnosis. Unfortunately there is still a considerable delay in reaching the diagnosis, from 2 to 5 years denounces Manuela Aloise, president and co-founder of Italian Systemic Sclerosis League.

Fragmented assistance and Pdta not applied Problems are also recorded on the assistance front. Aloise explains: There is one dangerous inadequacy of care of the person, as well as anot always correct application of the recommended pharmacological therapies and an unacceptable disparity of pharmacological treatments from region to region. The diagnostic-therapeutic-welfare plans (Pdta) for Systemic Sclerosis, then, they are not published and financed in all Regions uniformly and often, even when present, they are applied at the level of individual hospitals – continues the president of the Italian Systemic Sclerosis League -. Yet, you know that by intervening immediately with an adequate clinical management we can hope to slow down the course of the disease. Sclerosis of organs and systems is the main risk factor, in particular cardiopulmonary impairment, but it still often happens that we arrive at one diagnosis of systemic sclerosis only in the presence of heart-lung or gastroesophageal complications. Furthermore, – points out the president of the Italian Systemic Sclerosis League – the preventive diagnosis of organ damage frequently requested as service outside public hospitals, often for a feedespite the exemption from sharing the cost established by the update of the essential levels of assistance (DPCM updating the LEA, 2017) for this rare disease (exemption code: RM0120) and implemented, still today, only by some Regions. See also Covid, Italy evaluates mandatory buffer for arrivals from China

There is a lack of dedicated beds and staff Again, Aloise denounces: In Italy there is no uniform application of the law on the territory basic therapy recommended d

the EULAR-European League against Rheumatism (2017) guidelines on the treatment of systemic sclerosis and updated in 2023; moreover, in the major hospitals and universities of Rheumatology there are not enough rooms and beds dedicated to day hospitals for infusion therapy; lack of staff to meet the demand of patients in the area; purchases of medicines are preferably equivalent and often limited by hospital pharmacies especially if it is a question of off-label drugs – life-saving – used for Systemic Sclerosis (approved by the American regulatory body FDA and the European EMA, but not by the Italian AIFA – Italian Medicines Agency ed), purchased by very few hospital centres.