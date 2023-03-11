While Sinaloa, Nuevo León and Sonora will have maximum temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees, the thermometer will be merciless with minimums of -5 to 0 degrees in Chihuahua and Durango, while Baja California will register from 0 to 5 according to the weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service of Conagua.

It was in report number No. 0185-23 where the SMN also forecast possible frosts in mountainous areas of Baja California, an entity in northern Mexico that, together with Baja California Sur, could have isolated rains and gusts of wind 60 to 70 km/h with dust storms on its west coast, due to moisture from a polar jet stream.

But it’s not all the 38th Cold Front and a subtropical jet stream they still do their thing and Tamaulipas could resent it with showers, electric shocks, gusts of wind between 40 and 60 km/h, dust storms and possible hail fall.

Chihuahua and Durango will not be saved. The aforementioned meteorological phenomena would generate isolated rains in the two states bordering Sinaloa, in northern Mexico.

The first entity mentioned in the previous paragraph could also surprise with gusts of wind from 60 to 89 km/h due to a dry line that will interact with the subtropical jet stream; phenomena that would carry gusts of between 40 to 60 km / h in Durango, Sonora, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

The SMN, via Conagua, asked the population to stay informed about the weather conditions in Sinaloa, the north and the rest of Mexico through its official content distribution channels such as its Twitter account ‘@conagua_clima’.

What is the SMN?

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) is a Mexican government institution in charge of collecting and providing weather and climate information. It was created in 1888 and since then it has been essential for the safety of the population and decision-making in different sectors.

The SMN is part of the National Water Commission (Conagua) and its main objectives are the generation, analysis and dissemination of weather and climate information to support decision-making and the protection of life and property of citizens.

It has a wide network of meteorological stations and radars that allow monitoring the weather throughout the Mexican territory. In addition, through its website, it provides updated information on weather forecasts, weather alerts, weather phenomena and other information of interest to the population.