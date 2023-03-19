Cold Fusion is 34 years old. What’s the point? Word from Rubbia: boh?

“Self we had a little bit of dried hamwe could make one sandwichassuming I can find some bread“. The reference, an excellent example of refined humor, was to the announced realization of the Sun in a bottle: the famous cold fusion. This ironic slating, due to the brilliant physicist David Lindleywas written on natures on March 29, 1990, exactly one year after the chemists’ sensational announcement Martin Fleishmann And Stanley Pons of the small University of Utah Given, at a press conference on March 29, 1989.

Had Lindley been hasty and perfunctory with such a slating? Absolutely not. In one year all over the world, physicists and chemists with equipment believed to be capable of repeating a variant or the same experience of Fleishmann and Pons, not they had done nothing but replicate it, always without obtaining a miraclethe. Dozens, hundreds, even thousands of laboratories around the world, from the best, to the basements of a small chemist, tried to light their Sun. Nothing, no one had managed to light even a match.

Italy had his first moment of glory with Scaramuzziwhich was immediately called to the Chamber by Nilde Iotti. Costanzo called Roberto Monti who left him dumbfounded when he fired that he had been doing cold fusion and the transmutation of all, or almost all, the elements, he had been doing for a long time. Even Perugia, where I carried out a completely different activity thanks to the chair of Applied and Experimental Physics, ended up in the newspapers with lots of group photo of the makers of cold fusion.

Quarrels and controversies over the photo, for a scientist who was not included in the group. The photo, with the whole group, was republished the next day, unfortunately, shortly after the reason for the breakage of the test tube had been discovered. It was not the Sun, but a sensational crab in a bottle, which had dazzled them. The two celebratory articles on the Nobel aspirants spoke of the Sun and were in fact two “suns” and this assonance was the only point in common with the great confirmation sought.

