Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/20/2024 – 11:59

A cold front that arrives in Rio Grande do Sul this Wednesday, 20th, moves quickly and already reaches the State of São Paulo on Thursday, 21st. As a result, the north coast of São Paulo will once again suffer from heavy rains and voluminous, in addition to windy conditions, especially in the afternoon and at night. Wind gusts can reach 80 km/h. In the Ubatuba region, on the north coast, the forecast is for 50 mm of rain for this Thursday. According to Meteoblue, rainfall will be heaviest between Friday the 22nd and Sunday the 24th.

“This system will be different, as it arrives in Brazil with strong intensity, and should cause a sharp drop in temperature and a great intensification of maritime winds, which will concentrate a lot of humidity between the slopes of the Serra do Mar and the coast, reinforcing the rain clouds” , estimates Climatempo.

This will be the first cold front of autumn, which begins this Wednesday and will break the atmospheric blockage of strong high pressure, which generated the heat wave of the last few days in several areas of the country.

On Friday, the cold front advances over Rio de Janeiro, but will still cause a lot of instability on the coast of São Paulo. “In addition, the strong infiltration of maritime humidity will begin to act to reinforce the conditions for rain. The Ubatuba region will have a rainy Friday, with moderate to strong winds and may receive 90 to 100 mm of rain during Friday alone, which represents almost half of the normal rainfall average for March”, warns Climatempo .

See the weather forecast for the next few days in Ubatuba, according to Meteoblue:

– Wednesday: between 25ºC and 29ºC;

– Thursday: between 26ºC and 33ºC;

– Friday: between 23ºC and 28ºC;

– Saturday: between 22ºC and 24ºC;

– Sunday: between 23ºC and 25ºC.

On Saturday, 23rd, the weather remains unstable, with a predominance of cloudy skies, rain and mild temperatures throughout the day. Less voluminous, it should be frequent for most of the day. “The combination of rain, cloudy skies and cold sea winds, of polar origin, leave the temperature mild all day. Furthermore, the sea is expected to be rough”, adds Climatempo.

On Sunday, the entire coast of São Paulo will still have a lot of clouds and rain at any time, but, in general, with little intensity. There is a possibility of sun between clouds.

The most recent calculations by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) show that the average rainfall in March in the Ubatuba region varies from 220 to 260 mm. “Only between March 21st and 24th, the Ubatuba region may receive around 150 to 250 mm of rain. On Thursday, but especially on Friday, there is a risk of flooding”, reinforces the meteorology company.

Climatempo also recalls that in 30 days, considered the period between February 19 and March 18, 2024, several areas of the São Paulo coast received more than 200 mm of rain.