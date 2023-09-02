Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2023 – 17:01

The passage of a cold front through Uruguay and Rio Grande do Sul will cause, starting tomorrow (2), localized storms, with the possibility of hail in isolated areas of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná and southern Mato Grosso southern.

The most significant rain should be registered in the northwest and north of Rio Grande do Sul and in the southwest of Santa Catarina, with volumes around 100 millimeters (mm), according to information from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), an agency of the Ministry of Agriculture. .

The rapid passage of the cold front over Rio Grande do Sul, on Sunday (3), will continue to cause localized storms, with significant volumes of rain (around 100 mm) between the state of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina.

According to Inmet, next Monday (4), along with an extratropical cyclone, a cold front will act in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Paraná and also in the south of Mato Grosso do Sul, causing significant accumulations of rain. in Rio Grande do Sul, mainly in the east of the State, with volumes around 100 mm. The forecast also indicates strong gusts of wind, which could reach approximately 100 km/h in isolated areas of the three states of the Southern Region and Mato Grosso do Sul. until late afternoon.