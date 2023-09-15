Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 14/09/2023 – 22:40

The arrival of a cold front from the ocean has changed the weather since Thursday afternoon (14), in the city of Rio and Janeiro. In the morning, the day was sunny with the maximum temperature reaching 36 degrees. Throughout the day, it rained and the temperature dropped.

Winds are moderate to strong, between 52 km/h and 76 km/h. At Santos Dumont airport, strong winds of 57.4 km/h were recorded. At Galeão Airport, wind gusts reached 53.7 km/h. The information comes from the Alerta Rio System, from the city hall.

The Rio Operations Center informs that the municipality entered the Mobilization Stage at 6:10 pm, due to heavy rain in some areas of the city. The mobilization stage is the second level on a scale of five and means that there are risks of high-impact events in the city. There is a possibility of a new stage change due to rain or other factors.

The Brazilian Navy issued a sea surf warning, starting at 9am this Friday (15th) and ending at 9am the following day. Waves can reach 2.5 meters in height. The recommendation is that during this period you do not practice sports at sea, avoid swimming in the sea and also avoid viewpoints, which can be hit by strong waves.

Next days

For this Friday, due to the transport of moisture from the ocean, the weather will remain unstable. The sky will be cloudy to overcast, with light to moderate rain forecast at any time of the day. Winds will be moderate, with occasionally strong gusts and temperatures in a sharp decline, with a maximum falling 14ºC, with a maximum around 22ºC.

On Saturday (16) the sky will be cloudy with light rain and the temperature will begin to rise. For Sunday (17) and Monday (18) the sky will open without rain and the temperature will rise.