In Italy, winter comes particularly early this year. Frost and snow are forecast for the coming days.

Rome – Autumn changes in a flash, and not just in Germany into an early winter. Italy is also facing a cold start to December. How ilmeteo.it predicted, the temperatures are plummeting this weekend in the popular holiday destination. Cyclone Attila is responsible for this.

Weather in Italy: With the cold comes snow and storms

But Italy doesn’t just expect cold weather, sometimes it comes with unpleasant side effects. Rain will fall over the southern regions during Saturday, along with thunderstorms. On the Adriatic side, sudden snowfall down to low altitudes is possible.

It remains mostly quiet in large parts of the country. However, the falling temperatures would mean that widespread frost could occur in the morning. On Sunday the sun will take over almost everywhere in Italy. Only in the extreme south, for example in Apulia, are the effects of the cyclone still being felt.

It’s getting uncomfortable: Rain is also forecast for parts of Italy – like here in Bergamo in October. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS



However, it remains cold across the country. Temperatures would fall below average for this period across the country for the first time in a long time. In addition, the rising wind makes the values ​​feel even colder. Precipitation is not expected on the last day of the week.

Snow in Italy: temperatures probably below average for the time of year for days

According to Antonio Sano, founder of ilmeteo.it, a large mass of ice-cold air from the Finnish Arctic Circle is responsible for the drop in temperature and is flowing into Italy. Regarding the values, he says: “The whole of next week is expected to be below the average for this period, especially in the north where there could be snow in the Po Valley.”

Another article The portal that specializes in weather forecasts mentions a so-called “weather cushion”. Accordingly, further deterioration is to be expected overnight from Monday to Tuesday. Then a new surge of cold air moves into the country from the north.

As a result, snowfall is possible as far as the Piedmont plains. In the Alps this is much more severe; above 1500 meters it could be up to 60 centimeters. Another cold spell is forecast for Thursday and Friday. The white flakes can then also fall over Turin, Milan or Bergamo, possibly as sleet.

Cold snap in Italy: temperatures in the north will probably remain below freezing

The newspaper La Republica emphasizedthat the gusts on the mountain ridges this weekend could reach wind speeds of 80 to 100 km/h. Snow falls down to 400 meters on the Adriatic side of the Apennines and up to 700 meters in the south. There is some persistent rain between Calabria and Apulia.

The snow is coming back: like here in spring, parts of Italy turn white in autumn. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press



In Rome, the perceived temperature on Sunday night and in the morning could be minus six degrees. Values ​​below freezing point are also forecast for the north in the new week. On the other hand, temperatures in the center and south rise slightly when it rains, it goes on to say.

It will be uncomfortable for the west side on Tuesday – then heavy rain is to be expected. However, there is probably snow on the highest peaks of the Apennines.

Reports about the weather in Italy: Recently heavy rainfall and a hurricane

Just a few days ago, northern Italy was once again hit by heavy rainfall and the weather system failed. In a video, huge waves can be seen in the wake of a storm. A tornado hit an Alpine town. (mg)