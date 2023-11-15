Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/11/2023 – 13:15

Temperatures should start to drop from Friday, 17th, in São Paulo, according to Climatempo. The forecast indicates a difference in temperature between Friday afternoon and Sunday, the 19th, of around 10°C, with the arrival of a cold front.

São Paulo still has a chance to break the historical heat record on Thursday, 16th. Climatempo predicts the possibility of the temperature reaching 38°C.

But, from Friday onwards, the heat should start to decrease and the passage of a cold front over the weekend “brings the temperature down once and for all”.

However, this front again increases the risk of storms in the Metropolitan Region.

The temperature will look like this over the next few days:

– Thursday, 16: Maximum of 38°C and minimum of 22ºC;

– Friday, 17th: Maximum of 35°C and minimum of 21ºC;

– Saturday, 18: Maximum of 32°C and minimum of 22ºC;

– Sunday, 19th: Maximum 25°C and minimum 19ºC.

Great danger alert

Across the country, 2,707 municipalities are under maximum alert due to the strong heat wave that hits Brazil this week, according to a report from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet). This represents almost half of the 5,565 Brazilian cities.

The federal agency extended the “great danger” alert in different states until Friday.

The situation mainly affects the Southeast and Central-West regions, but also extends to other locations in the country.

Temperature records in São Paulo

The heat on Tuesday, 14th, in São Paulo “tied” with that recorded the previous day. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), on both days the maximum temperature in the city was the same, 37.7°C.

Monday and Tuesday were the hottest days of the year and recorded the highest temperature for a month of November since measurements began in 1943, and the second highest temperature measured by Inmet in São Paulo.

The historic record in 80 years is 37.8°C (just a tenth more), recorded on October 17, 2014.