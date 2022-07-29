The arrival of a cold front in Rio de Janeiro will change the weather in the city from the afternoon of this Friday (29). According to the Rio Operations Center (COR), the forecast is for moderate to strong winds of up to 76 km/h, with very strong gusts, above 76 km/h, and light to moderate rain.

“The tendency is for the cold front to move quickly through the city, but it is important that citizens follow our updates, especially the wind forecast”, said meteorologist Cristiane Nascimento, from the Alerta Rio System, adding that the strongest gusts are scheduled for the afternoon, but that there is the possibility of anticipation.

The Brazilian Navy warns that the sea will enter into a surf and waves up to 3 meters high will reach the coast of Rio from 3 am on Saturday (30) until 9 am on Sunday (31).

recommendations

To avoid accidents, the Rio Operations Center asks the population not to seek shelter under trees or metal roofs. You should also avoid parking vehicles close to transmission towers, poles, advertising signs and trees, due to the risk of falling.

The COR also warns that, if trees fall, attention should be paid to the risk of electric shock, as there is a possibility of breaking the power network. The safety recommendations, prepared by the State Civil Defense and the Fire Department, also include that the practice of outdoor sports, especially at sea, should be avoided. It is also not recommended to stay close to slopes, unprotected high places, viewpoints and precipices.

According to Meteorologia, on Saturday (30), humidity will keep the weather unstable, with a forecast of light rain at any time of the day.

For Sunday (31st) and Monday (1st), there will be reduced cloud cover and there is no forecast of rain for the city of Rio de Janeiro.