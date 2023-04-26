Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning there will be isolated rains in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, as well as strong winds with gusts of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour (km/h) and possible dust storms in Chihuahua and Coahuila, according to weather forecast from the National Weather Service.

The dependency explained that the climate in the aforementioned states will be caused by the interaction of a new cold front with a dry line that extends through Coahuila and the entry of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

In the same period of time, a low pressure trough interacting with a subtropical jet stream will cause strong gusts of wind of 40 to 60 km/h in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Durango and Nuevo León.

For this Wednesday, the cold front number 51 will enter through the north of Mexico and will interact with a dry line and the entry of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. These atmospheric conditions will leave rains and intervals of showers in the north and northeast of the country, presenting heavy rains in Coahuila, as well as strong gusts of wind in said regions and with probability for the formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila and Nuevo León, mainly in hours of the night or early Thursday morning.

Similarly, a warm climate is expected for this Wednesday with maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C in Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa.

Rain forecast for this Wednesday, April 26, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Coahuila, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz and Tabasco.

Heavy rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams, in addition to generating landslides and flooding.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Wednesday, April 26, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Puebla (southwest), Morelos and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Wednesday, April 26, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of the State of Mexico, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

Wind forecast for this Wednesday, April 26, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua, and with possible formation of whirlwinds: Coahuila and Nuevo León (northwest).

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Sonora, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and the State of Mexico.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN forecasts a partly cloudy sky in the morning, with a probability of fog banks on the western coast of the Peninsula. In the afternoon, skies with scattered clouds and no rain in the region. Cool environment in the morning, feeling cold with possible frost in mountainous areas. In the afternoon, warm to hot environment. Northwest wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 45 km/h.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partly cloudy skies and no rain in the region. In the morning cool and cold environment in mountainous areas of Sonora. In the afternoon, hot to very hot environment. West component wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Sonora.

Weather forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas

The SMN forecast for Tamaulipas a partly cloudy to cloudy sky with rain and intervals of showers accompanied by electrical discharges. In addition to fog in high areas; as well as a temperate environment during the morning and hot to very hot in the afternoon. East and southeast wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h.

Partly cloudy skies in the morning, cloudy in the afternoon and isolated rains in Nuevo León, without rain in the rest of the region. Very cold environment in the morning, with frosts in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. Scattered fog in Coahuila and Nuevo León. In the afternoon, temperate to hot environment in the region. Variable direction wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and possible dust storms in Chihuahua, gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Coahuila, Durango and Nuevo León.