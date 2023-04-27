Mexico City.- Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, there will be heavy punctual rains in Hidalgo, Puebla and Veracruz; as well as isolated rains in San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Tlaxcala, the State of Mexico and Mexico City, according to the Mexico’s forecast from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The dependency explained that the rains in these states will be caused by the interaction of the cold front 51 with a dry line and a low pressure channel.

For its part, a second low-pressure channel in the southeast of Mexico and the entry of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will cause very heavy occasional rains in Chiapas, showers in Tabasco and isolated rains in Guerrero. The aforementioned rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, gusts of wind and possible hail fall.

For this Thursday, the cold front no. 51, together with a low pressure channel and the subtropical jet stream, will cause heavy occasional rains in San Luis Potosí, Puebla and Veracruz.

On the other hand, another low pressure channel in the southeast of Mexico and the entry of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will cause showers in that region and heavy occasional rains in Chiapas. The aforementioned rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail fall.

Finally, the hot to very hot environment will remain in the states of the Mexican Pacific coast, the southeast of the country and the Yucatan Peninsula, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Rain forecast for this Thursday, April 27, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Puebla, Veracruz and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Oaxaca.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala and Tabasco.

Showers and heavy rains could be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Thursday, April 27, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Puebla (southwest), Morelos and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Thursday, April 27, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of the State of Mexico, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

Wind forecast for this Thursday, April 27, 2023:

South component wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Veracruz (south), Oaxaca (east) and Chiapas (west), and with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán and Guanajuato.

Weather forecast for the Valley of Mexico

The SMN forecast for this Thursday morning a partly cloudy sky with mist in the morning and partly cloudy during the afternoon-night with a probability of isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm in 24 hours) in the State of Mexico and without rains in Mexico City. A maximum temperature is forecast in Mexico City of 28 to 30 °C and a minimum temperature of 13 to 15 °C. For the capital of the State of Mexico the maximum temperature of 25 to 27 °C and minimum temperature of 6 to 8 °C. South component wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 45 km/h.

Weather forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán

Partly cloudy skies most of the day and no rain in the region. Cool environment in the morning and hot to very hot during the afternoon. West component wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Nayarit, Jalisco and Michoacán.

Weather forecast for Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with heavy occasional rains in Chiapas and showers in Oaxaca, which will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. No rain in Guerrero. Fog in mountainous areas of Oaxaca and Chiapas. Cool environment in the morning and hot to very hot in the afternoon. South component wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in Oaxaca (east) and Chiapas (west).

Weather forecast for Veracruz and Tabasco

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with occasional heavy rains in Veracruz, as well as isolated rains in Tabasco, which could be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Temperate environment during the morning and hot to very hot in the afternoon. South component wind from 60 to 80 km/h in Veracruz (center and south).

Weather forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy skies most of the day and no chance of rain in the region. Warm atmosphere in the morning and hot to very hot in the afternoon. South component wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h in the region.

Weather forecast for San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies most of the day with heavy occasional rains in San Luis Potosí. In the rest of the region there will be a sky with scattered clouds and no rain. Cool atmosphere in the morning and hot in the afternoon. West component wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes, with a probability of dust storms in those states.

Weather forecast for Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Guanajuato and Puebla

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with occasional heavy rains in Puebla, showers in Querétaro and Hidalgo, and isolated rains in Guanajuato and Tlaxcala. These rains accompanied by discharges and possible hail fall. No rain in Morelos. Cool environment in the morning and warm to hot in the afternoon. Southwest wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h in the region, and gusts of up to 60 km/h with possible dust storms in Guanajuato.