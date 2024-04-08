The arrival of cold front 45 north of Baja California, along with the trough and the polar jet stream, it will cause isolated rains and strong to very strong winds between Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to With water.

Throughout the day the sky will be partly cloudy and the chances of rain will be zero. The morning atmosphere will be cool in most of the state, but in the high areas it will be cold to very cold, with frost and minimum temperatures between -5°C to 0°C. Northwest winds will run at a speed of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h in the region and in other states in northern Mexico.

Meteored. Climate of San Diego, Tijuana, Mexicali and other communities in Baja California

According to Meteorred, mainly clear skies will be seen in San Diego. Temperatures will range between 8°C and 20°C during the day, the maximum of which will be reached around 2:00 p.m. Throughout the day, moderate west winds will prevail, with gusts that may reach up to 27 km/h in the afternoon.

In Tijuanaa, mostly clear skies are also anticipated. Temperatures will fluctuate between 7°C and 22°C during the day, with the maximum predicted around 1:00 p.m. Moderate wind from the west will be predominant, with gusts reaching up to 27 km/h in the afternoon.

Mexicali will witness a similar climate, with a predominance of clear skies and temperatures in a range of 16°C to 30°C throughout the day. The maximum is expected around 3:00 p.m., while the moderate wind from the north will blow with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h in the morning.

In Cove, a mostly sunny day is expected, with temperatures varying between 7°C and 21°C during the day. The maximum will be reached at approximately 12:00, while the moderate wind from the northeast direction will be predominant, with gusts that could reach up to 26 km/h in the afternoon.

Tecate It will present similar weather conditions, with mostly clear skies and temperatures ranging between 3°C and 23°C. The maximum temperature is expected to be reached around 2:00 p.m., while moderate northwesterly winds could reach gusts of up to 35 km/h in the afternoon.

In The Rumorosa, mostly clear skies are expected, with temperatures that will vary between 7°C and 18°C ​​during the day. The maximum is expected around 4:00 p.m., while the moderate wind from the northeast direction will be predominant, with gusts that could reach up to 40 km/h in the morning.

Rosarito, although with mostly clear skies, you could experience cloudy skies during the early morning hours. Temperatures will be between 10°C and 18°C ​​during the day, with the highest forecast around 2pm. The moderate northwest wind will be predominant, with gusts that could reach 23 km/h in the afternoon.

Finally, Saint Quentin You will enjoy a clear sky, with temperatures that will range between 9 °C and 21 °C. Northwest winds will bring maximum gusts of up to 30 km/h.

San Felipe It will also have clear skies, with temperatures between 19°C and 28°C, although northerly winds could bring maximum gusts of up to 49 km/h.

In summary, a mostly sunny day is anticipated throughout the region, with pleasant temperatures and moderate winds that could slightly affect local weather conditions.