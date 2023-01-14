Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo.- The weather forecast for this one Saturday January 14 in the town Benito Juarez, Quintana Roo, indicates that there will be dawn with cold temperatures and cloudy intervals in the morning. Throughout the day, a temperate environment will prevail with cloudy skies and the possibility of light rain. At night a cold atmosphere with cloudy intervals is expected.

Regarding the temperatures for this Saturday in Cancun, Quintana Roomaximum temperatures of 24 to 27 degrees are expected, while the minimum will oscillate between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius, reaching 61% humidity, especially in the evening.

In nearby municipalities like Isla Mujeres, Puerto Juarez, Puerto Morelos and Playa del Carmen, the same cold ambient conditions will prevail at sunrise with partly cloudy skies. During the day, stable weather is expected with cloudy intervals and the possibility of light rains, especially in the south of the entity. These conditions will be accompanied by winds that will blow from the Northwest and North at 22 to 32 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h.

According to the report of the National Water Commission (Conagua), the polar air mass that drove the Cold Front 23 It will cause light rains in various parts of the region, a “North” event and a temperate environment for much of the day.

Due to these conditions, the environment will be cold during the night and early Sunday morning. on the coast of Yucatan Y Quintana Roo light rain is expected, winds from the north-northeast and north of 10 to 20 knots and waves of approximately 2.5 meters high.

In general, this Saturday in Quintana Roo Maximum temperatures of 21 degrees and minimum of 10 degrees are expected. In cancunthe indicator of Sun Protection Factor it will be low during the first hours of the day, it will go to medium from 10 am to 11 am, it will be high from 12 pm to 1 pm, again medium from 2 pm to 5 pm and low from 6 pm until night.

Sunrise will be at 7:27 a.m., noon will be at 12:56 p.m. and sunset is expected to be at 6:25 p.m. with a day length of 10 hours and 58 minutes.

The Conagua Meteorological Service Y State Civil Protection (Procivy) recommends that the population keep an eye on their newsletters and social networks to avoid affectations on this day.