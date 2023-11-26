Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Winter is approaching in Italy. Temperatures are falling this weekend and three periods of snow are expected within a week.

Rome – Germany is preparing for a frosty pre-Christmas period and premature snow flurries. And the first signs of winter are also appearing a little further south. Loud ilmeteo.it Italy is on the weekend a drop in temperature is imminent. Kind regards from Cyclone Attila.

Weather in Italy: Cold also brings storms

But the cold brings with it even more trouble. Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the southern regions as early as Saturday. On the Adriatic side, sudden snowfall down to low altitudes is possible.

It remains largely calm in large parts of the country, but the falling temperatures mean that widespread frost could occur in the morning. The weather is expected to calm down on Sunday, with the effects of the cyclone only being felt in the extreme south, such as Apulia.

Bleak prospects: A drop in temperature and snow awaits Italy. © IMAGO / MAXPPP



However, it is expected to remain cold across Italy. For the first time in a long time, temperatures across the entire country would fall below average for this period. Due to the additional wind, the perceived values ​​would be even lower than the actual ones, it goes on to say. At least it should stay dry on Sunday.

Cold snap in Italy: “Temperatures below average for the entire week”

According to Antonio Sano, founder of ilmeteo.it, a large mass of ice-cold air from the Finnish Arctic Circle that flows into Italy. He also emphasizes regarding the values: “The whole of next week is expected to be below the average of this period, especially in the north where it could snow in the Po Valley.”

In another article from the portal specializing in weather forecasts spoken of as a “cold cushion”.. A further deterioration in the weather is forecast for the night from Monday to Tuesday, when a new blast of cold air is expected to move into the country from the north.

Snowfall is possible up to the Piedmont plains. This is said to be significantly more severe in the Alps, so that up to 60 centimeters can occur above 1,500 meters, it is said. The second cold case of next week is forecast for Thursday and Friday. The flakes could also fall over Turin, Milan or Bergamo, perhaps even as sleet.

Weather forecast for Italy: Temperatures in the north below freezing for the time being

In the newspaper La Republica Gusts with wind speeds of 80 to 100 km/h are mentioned, which are possible on the mountain ridges this weekend. Accordingly, there is snow down to 400 meters on the Adriatic side of the Apennines and up to 700 meters in the south. There is some persistent rain between Calabria and Apulia.

Winter is here: like this picture from spring, parts of Italy will turn white. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press



On Sunday night and in the morning the temperature in Rome could feel like minus six degrees. In the new week too, the values ​​will remain below freezing point, at least in the north. In the center and south, rain would accompany the slight increase in temperature.

Heavy rain is expected on the west side on Tuesday. Snow only falls on the highest peaks of the Apennines.

Italy weather: Heavy rainfall and a hurricane in the past few days

Just a few days ago, Italy was once again hit by heavy rainfall and the weather system failed. In a video, huge waves can be seen in the wake of a storm. A tornado hit a popular vacation spot. (mg)