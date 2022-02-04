Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Temperatures up to 5 degrees Celsius sheltered were recorded during the early hours of today in the northern part of the state of Sinaloa due to the impact of cold front number 28 of the season and the mass of cold air that accompanies it.

The Directorate of the North Pacific Basin Organization of the Conagua announced that the low temperatures occurred in the municipality of The strongand in the community of El Mahone, where there is a minimum of 6 degrees.

He indicated that in Ruiz Cortines there was a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius and 10 in the city of Los Mochis.

At the El Sabino station, located within the Valle del Carrizo, there was a minimum of 9.5 degrees Celsius, 10 in Guasave and 11 in the Ahome area.

For its part, the national meteorological service revealed that the Fifth Winter Storm will no longer affect the national territory.

Read more: Gerardo Vargas holds a meeting with Mingo Vázquez in Ahome

On the other hand, the cold front No. 28 will cross the southeast of Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula, generating intense rains at torrential points over these regions. The polar air mass that drives the front will maintain a very cold to frigid environment with frost at dawn in high areas of the north, northeast and center of the country.