Low humidity and temperatures can make infections more likely, and apparently there are traces in popular culture.

When bitter winds blew and temperatures dropped, grandmothers urged people to stay warm indoors, “You’ll freeze to death out there”they said.

Sure, freezing to death is possible in freezing temperatures. But doctors and other health experts have long emphasized that cold weather doesn’t cause a cold. However, winter is indisputably cold and flu season. It is also a time when COVID-19 is spreading the most.

But if the cold doesn’t matter, why does the spread of so many respiratory viruses peak during the season? “I have spent the last 13 years examining this question”says Linsey Marr, a civil and environmental engineer at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg who studies airborne viruses. “The deeper we go, the more I realize that we don’t know and the more there is to understand.”

“That winter seasonality has baffled people for a long time; thousands of years, actually”says Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious disease researcher who directs the Climate and Health Program at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health.

There’s some evidence that winter’s shorter days can make people more susceptible to infections, she says. Less sunlight means people produce less vitamin D, necessary for some immune responses. But this is only one piece of the puzzle.

Scientists are also examining what other factors may play a role in making winter a disgusting season.

Colds can spread more indoors

Grandmothers’ well-meaning exhortations to protect themselves from the cold may instead have increased the risk of us getting sick it seems.

Colds, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are all illnesses that are most prevalent at certain times of year when people spend more time indoors.

This includes winter in temperate climates, where there are distinct seasons, and rainy seasons in tropics. COVID-19 also spreads more indoors than outdoors. These diseases are caused by viruses which are mainly transmitted through breathing in small droplets known as aerosols.

This is a change in thinking. Until very recently, many scientists thought that such viruses mainly spread by touching contaminated surfaces.

“When you’re outdoors, you’re in the ultimate well-ventilated space”says David Fisman, an epidemiologist at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health. Externally exhaled viruses come quickly diluted with clean air.

But indoors, aerosols and the viruses they contain can accumulate. “When you’re in a poorly ventilated space, the air you breathe in is often air that other people have exhaled”He says.

Since viruses accompany that exhaled breath, “it makes a lot of sense that proximity to individuals who could be contagious would facilitate transmission”says Shaman.

But there’s more to the story, says Benjamin Bleier, a sinus and nasal disorder specialist at Harvard Medical School. “In modern society, we are at home all year round”He says.

To drive the seasonal pattern we see year over year, something else must also be happening to make people more susceptible to infections and increase the amount of circulating virusHe says.

Dryer air can give some viruses a boost

Some viruses thrive in the winter. But the reason may not be so much the temperature, but the humidity. “There are some viruses that like it hot and humid, and some viruses like it dry and cold”says Donald Milton, an aerobiologist at the University of Maryland School of Public Health at College Park.

For example, rhinoviruses, one of many types of viruses that cause colds, survive best when it’s moist. Cases of rhinovirus infection typically reach peak in early autumnhe claims.

Marr and other researchers have found that viruses that increase in the winter, including influenza viruses and SARS-CoV-2 — the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — survive better when the relative humidity in the air drops below about 40%.

Viruses don’t usually go naked, says Marr. They are enclosed in droplets of liquid, such as saliva. Those droplets also contain bits of mucus, protein, salt, and other substances. These other components can determine whether the virus will survive the desiccation.

When the humidity is higher, the droplets dry slowly. Such slow drying kills viruses such as influenza A and SARS-CoV-2, Marr and colleagues reported July 27 in a preprint on bioRxiv.org.

During slow drying, salt and other things that can harm the virus become more concentrated, although researchers still don’t fully understand what’s going on at the molecular scale to inactivate the virus.

But quick drying in dry air preserves those viruses. “If the air is very dry, water evaporates quickly. Everything has dried out and it’s almost like things are frozen in place.”says Marr. Smaller aerosols are also more buoyant and can stay suspended in the air for longer, increasing the chance that someone will breathe themFisman says.

Also, dry air can break down some of people’s defenses against viruses. Animal studies suggest that dry air can trigger the death of certain cells lining the airways. This could leave cracks where viruses can invade.

Mucus in the airways can trap viruses and help protect against infection. But breathing cold, dry air can also slow down the system that usually pushes mucus out of the body. This could give viruses time to break out of the mucus trap and invade cells, Fisman says.

Cold weather can damage our ability to fight viruses

Being cold may not give you a cold, but it may make you more susceptible to catching one. Normally, the immune system has a trick to ward off viruses, Bleier and colleagues recently discovered.

Cells in the nose and other parts of the body are studded with surface proteins that can detect viruses. When one of these sensor proteins sees a virus coming, it signals the cell to release tiny cells bubbles called extracellular vesicles.

The bubbles work as a diversionary tactic, a bit like the scrap that is released from a military jet trying to avoid a heat-seeking missile, Bleier says. Viruses can go after vesicles instead of infecting cells.

If a virus latches onto one of the bubbles, it’s a surprise: Inside the vesicles are bits of virus-killing RNA called microRNAs. One of those microRNAs known as miR-17 could kill two types of rhinoviruses and a coronavirus that causes colds, the team reported on December 6th in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

The researchers measured the bubbles released by human nasal cells grown in laboratory plates at 37° Celsius, our typical body temperature. So the scientists turned down the thermostat at 32° C. The cells released about 42% fewer vesicles at the colder temperature, the team found.

Also, those vesicles carried fewer weapons. Vesicles can contain approximately 24% more microRNAs at body temperature than at cooler temperatures.

Some have claimed that using a humidifier could help raise humidity levels enough to slow the drying of virus-laden droplets, killing the viruses.

“Any increase in humidity should be beneficial,” says Shaman. “You get a lot of benefits if you go from very dry to dry.”

But Milton doesn’t think it’s a good idea to pump a lot of moisture into a house when it’s cold outside. “That humidity will find all the cold spaces in your home and condense there”creating a breeding ground for mold and rotHe says.

Instead, she advocates turning on the kitchen and bathroom exhaust fans to increase ventilation, and using HEPA filters or filters. Corsi-Rosenthal boxes to filter unwanted viruses from the air.

Bleier suggests wearing a mask. Not only can masks filter viruses, but “our work suggests that these masks have a second mechanism of action”He says. “They hold a cushion of warm moist air in front of our nose, which could help boost the immune system.”