Sinaloa.- Low temperatures are beneficial for the oyster production on the coast of Reformin Angostura, unlike the heat that causes the product to expire, independent fisherman Édgar Alonso Cárdenas said.

More than 10 buckets of oysters are the ones are collected per fishing day, where each bucket is the equivalent of approximately 35 kilograms.

“There are times when there is no product, but now in February the oyster tends to get fatter,” explained the fisherman. Because the kilogram of oysters is bought between 15 and 18 pesos On a regular basis, the profits per bucket are high, because in a day with good production and good sales, the fishermen get to obtain up to 800 pesos a day in profit.

“We spend between three and four hours a day in the sea, we collect what we can, depending on the amount there is, and then the process of cleaning and preparing for sale follows,” he said.

He also mentioned that the high seasons in consumption of this mollusk are regularly on festive dates, when foreign visitors choose to walk and consume this type of shellfish.

“The end of the year has passed, now that February 14 is coming, all these are good sales for us,” Alonso Cárdenas highlighted.

Similarly, the dates of Holy Week are productive days for oyster fishermen.

For his part, the director of Tourism of Angostura, Abelino Angulo, reported that the reproductions of oysters that are being obtained this season are not native to the sea, but rather products from mariculture crops found in the bay.

“Mariculture oysters give our bay a good twist,” he mentioned, since a single oyster filters 150 liters of water. Likewise, he indicated that, despite the fact that thousands and thousands of oysters are planted, they take between eight months and a year to reach the desired weight for subsequent sale.