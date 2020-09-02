There are two things that, to a greater or lesser extent, I cannot live without on a day-to-day basis. One is hummus, which is cheap to prepare and can be used for several meals (or, better yet, for several breakfasts). This I keep throughout the year, cold, hot, rainy, thunder or snowy. The other is a cold soup, in any of its varieties, when the heat begins to tighten.

Although I am an unconditional fan of gazpacho and it is what I usually prepare, there are a lot of soups and cold creams that are wonderful and do not require more effort (although maybe a little more time to prepare). This zucchini apple cream is the perfect example – if you don’t have goat yogurt, don’t worry, any yogurt will do. This will give it a different flavor nuance, but in the end what you are interested in is adding something creamy. If you want it to have more body, you can add another yogurt without problem: in case you want to lighten it, adding about 200 ml more of broth is going to kick.

Finally, the golden sausage is a little whim, but it will also go great with chopped chives and croutons, sliced ​​toasted almonds or a few strips of pickled cucumber in lemon juice, salt and sugar. I neither confirm nor deny that, like the hummus we talked about at the beginning, it is a delicious breakfast.

Difficulty

Low, just leave the heat low and it cooks itself.

Ingredients

For 4 people

3 large zucchini

400 ml of vegetable broth

2 granny smith apples

2 cloves of garlic

3 sweet onions

125 g of natural goat yogurt

1 large tablespoon of oregano

150 g of butifarra or sausage fresh from the butcher shop (optional)

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Preparation

Heat a large pot with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Sauté the cut onion for half an hour over low heat, with the pot covered and adding a splash of water from time to time. Peel, seed and cut the apples. Cut the zucchini into cubes and chop the garlic. Add them to the pot along with the vegetable broth and cook gently for three quarters of an hour. Turn off the heat and wait for it to warm up. Transfer it to the blender glass along with the oregano and yogurt. Blend and correct the salt point. Store in the fridge for a minimum of two hours. Remove 10 minutes before serving and serve with a little browned sausage or sausage in the pan.

