After a cold chain breakdown, an additional 600 doses of corona vaccine are to be vaccinated in a district. The circle started a spontaneous appeal to the citizens.

Schortens – In Friesland, Lower Saxony, up to 600 citizens could spontaneously pick up a corona vaccination. A breakdown in the cold chain is responsible for this. The district then called on Frieslanders without a vaccination appointment on Wednesday afternoon to make their way to the vaccination center in Schortens as soon as possible by early evening.

Spontaneous corona vaccination after cold chain breakdown: Large rush

“There was a big rush,” said a district spokeswoman. Around 1000 people are calling. followed Because of the heat, helpers provided the waiting people with water bottles. Since not enough vaccine doses were available for everyone, many had to be canceled again, said the spokeswoman. But they reacted understandingly.

When the vaccination doses from the manufacturer Biontech / Pfizer arrived at the vaccination center, it was found that the cooling temperature had not been maintained throughout, the spokeswoman said. Why this came about was initially unclear. After consulting the State Health Office, the substance therefore had to be administered immediately and completely. Of the total of 1200 doses, half were already scheduled for vaccinations on Wednesday. Because of the additional vaccinations on Wednesday, no vaccination appointments that have already been made should be canceled on the following days. (dpa)