Thirteen-year-old Sedar Soares, who was shot dead in Rotterdam in 2003, probably died “accidentally”. The cold case team The investigation into the boy’s death now assumes he was “the accidental and completely innocent victim” of a rip deal. Sedar’s death has been referred to as the “snowball murder”; It was long believed that the teen was shot to death for throwing snowballs at a motorist.

The cold case team now abandons the snowball motif. “The police have no choice but to draw the sad conclusion that Sedar was in the wrong place at the wrong time.” On February 1, 2003, Sedar was playing with his friends on the parking deck of the Slinge metro station in Rotterdam, when a gun was allegedly fired from the street below the station. One of the bullets hit Sedar in the head. He died a day later in hospital. According to the cold case team, a rip deal took place in the street, in which one criminal gang robs another.

Also read: How did ‘drain drain’ Pendrecht on Rotterdam South climb out of a deep valley?



Reward of 40,000 euros

In 2020, the cold case team again drew attention to the case, after which several witnesses went to the police with new information. “The combination of the previous investigation findings and the new statements of witnesses means that the cold case team is now assuming a new scenario.” The investigation will now focus entirely on the rip deal scenario, the police writes.

The team hopes more witnesses will come forward with information about the drug deal that killed Sedar. The chief public prosecutor of the Public Prosecution Service in Rotterdam has increased the reward for the tip that leads to the resolution of the case to 40,000 euros. An anonymous tip line has also been opened.

Soon after Sedar’s death, an Antillean man, Gerald H., came into view as a suspect. He drove a Honda Civic, the car that had been spotted at the time. H. was sentenced in 2006 to fifteen years in prison for murder. But he was later acquitted on appeal when the key witness retracted her statement.