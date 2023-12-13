Dhe memory of the people from Lindenfels is deceptive when it comes to June 29, 1986. On the day that Germany lost to Argentina in the World Cup final, a girl disappeared in the small southern Hesse town. Jutta Hoffmann, 15 years old. Now, almost four decades later, dozens of people from the region are testifying before the Darmstadt regional court about what they remember. Two of them say, for example, that the dress that Jutta wore when she left the Lindenfels swimming pool in the afternoon and never arrived home was polka dots. But Jutta's dress was blue without any pattern. The man who is said to have given the police the most important piece of evidence in this trial, a spade, says that it was in the summer of 1986, shortly after Jutta disappeared. But a police note shows: He handed it over a year and a half later, in February 1988, shortly after dogs found her skeletonized, partially buried body in the same area of ​​the forest.

The fact that many people's memories are so deceptive, that much about this crime will remain unclear even after the possible conviction, is something that the public prosecutor and defense know to use in their own way when they make their pleas in front of the Darmstadt Regional Court this Wednesday. The accused is 62-year-old Peter F. from Bensheim, a sex offender with multiple previous convictions who has been housed in a psychiatric clinic in Schleswig-Holstein since 2012. His DNA was attached to the spade in question. Investigators discovered the trail in 2020 when the State Criminal Police Office reopened the case. He remains silent in court, even when the judge gives him the last word at the end of the trial day.