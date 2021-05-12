First Herbert Kahrs disappeared without a trace, then his body was found in a shaft. Even more than 38 years after the crime against the Aldi branch manager, there is no trace of the murderer.

Itzehoe – Criminal cases are not infrequently cleared up after a long time. This is exactly what investigators long for in the case of a cold case from Itzehoe. Due to the appearance in the ZDFIn the broadcast “Aktenzeichen XY”, the investigators hope to gain new clues in a case that occurred 38 years ago. Can the murderer in the Herbert Kahrs case still be caught?

File number XY: Aldi branch manager disappears on the way to work – and is missing for weeks

As the Itzeho homicide squad explained before the live broadcast was broadcast on Wednesday, May 12, the then 34-year-old was initially reported missing. A few weeks later, witnesses discovered the body of the young family man. Investigators are now classifying the cold case as a murder case, such an act is not statute-barred in Germany. For this reason, investigators are now hoping for new clues or even the decisive breakthrough in the case of the dead Aldi branch manager.

The crime occurred 38 years ago. On September 10, 1983, the young man left his home in Twielenfleth near Stade at around 6.15 a.m. The then 34-year-old wanted to drive to his place of work, a supermarket on Langenfelder Damm in Hamburg. How picture reported, this discounter is said to have been an Aldi branch. But the branch manager never arrived there, and Herbert Kahrs was reported missing shortly afterwards. For weeks the relatives of the young family man lived with uncertainty, it was not until November 1983 that Kahr’s body was discovered.

Itzehoe: Aldi branch manager found dead – investigators grope in the dark even after 38 years

On November 29, 1983, witnesses discovered the body of the missing person in the Holm district in the Pinneberg district. Herbert Kahrs was tied up with a red clothesline in a trench drainage shaft. An autopsy ordered shortly afterwards confirmed the suspicion of a crime: the then 34-year-old was shot dead. When the body was found, there was no trace of his identity card, wallet or the discounter’s safe key.

As is now known in the run-up to the broadcast, the young man is said to have withdrawn around 30,000 marks from his account in the months before his disappearance. It is not yet known what Herbert Kahrs needed the money for, or whether the young branch manager was in trouble.

Particularly mysterious: Although Herbert Kahrs was immediately reported missing, his car was seen in the city of Hamburg and in the adjacent Pinneberg district even after his disappearance. The mustard-colored Toyota Corolla with Stader license plates was finally salvaged from the Elbe on January 31, 1984. Did the perpetrators continue to use the car after the murder of the young family man?

File number XY: Who killed the Aldi branch manager? Investigators hope for new clues

Almost four decades after the murder of the young family man, there is still no trace of the still unknown murderer. “However, there may still be witnesses who can provide relevant information,” clarify investigators a few days before the broadcast ZDF-Sending in a statement. A reward of 6,000 euros was offered for relevant information that led to the perpetrator. The criminal police in Itzehoe will receive pertinent information on the telephone number 04821/6020.

