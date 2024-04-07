Home page politics

Gerhard Schröder receives greetings from his party on his 80th birthday. However, the former chancellor from the SPD doesn't seem to get many warm-hearted words.

Hanover – The differences between the SPD and Gerhard Schröder are deep and unmistakable. Ever since Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Social Democrats have been more than critical of their former chancellor and self-confessed friend of Vladimir Putin. Now, on April 7th, Gerhard Schröder is celebrating his 80th birthday. Time for his party to make an exception to the radio silence between the two sides. However, the congratulations clearly show how tense the relationship is.

Because despite Putin's brutal actions in Ukraine, Schröder openly stands by his friend from the Kremlin. Schröder has already said that he considers the war of aggression to be wrong. But he wants to maintain relations with Russia. He recently spoke again about how his contacts in the Kremlin could help find a diplomatic solution. According to him, Putin is also interested in one. The Kremlin welcomed the sentences with goodwill.

Gerhard Schröder turns 80 – Chancellor Scholz sends a letter, the contents remain secret

The SPD is less open to the whole thing. In the recent past, top figures in his party repeatedly suggested that the former chancellor should leave the party. An expulsion procedure against Schröder failed in 2023. In the midst of the dispute, Schröder's 80th birthday is now coming – and for the party's grandees, the question naturally arises as to how to deal with a party member who actually deserves but has fallen into disgrace.

Gerhard Schröder turns 80 – and the SPD congratulates him coldly. Including Chancellor Scholz and Federal President Steinmeier.

The decision was made to congratulate, but the shape certainly shows the break between the sides. There was a letter from Scholz, for example. “As usual, the Federal Chancellor congratulates the former Chancellor on his special birthday in the form of a congratulatory letter,” a government spokeswoman told the German Press Agency when asked. Nothing further is known about the length of the letter, and its contents remain secret.

Cold words: Federal President and SPD leaders speak out on Schröder's 80th birthday

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also wrote to Schröder on his birthday. He and the former Chancellor were close confidants during Schröder's time as Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, and during Schröder's time as Chancellor, Steinmeier was his Chancellor's Minister. However, after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Steinmeier broke with Söder. And that also comes out in the congratulations to the former companion.

According to a media report, Steinmeier congratulated Schröder with a short letter on official stationery. The Picture on Sunday Quoted from the letter, Steinmeier sent his “heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for your health and that of your family.” “I wish you a nice celebration and good conversations with family and friends on this special day of honor,” it continues. Short, sweet – cold. Something similar from the current SPD leadership. A spokesman for the party simply stated that the SPD chairmen Saskia Esken and Lars Klingbeil had “congratulated their predecessor Gerhard Schröder in writing” on his 80th birthday.

Schröder is turning 80 – he celebrated his last two milestone birthdays with Vladimir Putin

In the current context, however, the aloofness hardly seems surprising. Schröder had sharply attacked the SPD leadership before his birthday. In a dpa interview in mid-March, he described the party leadership as “people that I can only take politically seriously to a limited extent.” In the South German newspaper he added again later. “What really saddens me is the provincialism of the current leaders,” he said, adding, referring to the poll numbers: “If I had been at 15 percent, I would have resigned immediately.”

In 2014, the SPD honored its former chancellor and former chairman on his 70th birthday – shortly after the Russian annexation of Ukrainian Crimea – with a ceremony in the Berlin art museum Hamburger Bahnhof. That won't happen this time. Instead, Schröder will celebrate privately in Berlin on April 27th. The guest list is still being kept under wraps. “My wife does that and it’s a secret,” said Schröder in the dpa interview. “I know friends will definitely be invited. But I don’t know any more details.” Incidentally, Schröder celebrated his 60th and 70th birthdays Wladimir Putin. (han/dpa)