Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The National Center of Meteorology warned against going to the sea due to the severe turbulence and high waves, and the center appealed to road users and motorists to take caution and follow traffic instructions while driving as a result of active winds and low visibility in different areas due to dust, as well as the lack of horizontal visibility on some eastern interior regions, and dust Excitement and low horizontal vision on Qusairah and Sweihan in Al-Ain.

The center also indicated raised dust and low horizontal visibility at Al Maktoum International Airport.

The Al Dhafra municipality called on the public to exercise caution while walking on the roads, as some areas are affected by active winds that raise dust and dust, and called on them to contact the hotline 993 or via WhatsApp 026788888 in the event of sand gathering, falling trees or any emergency, as The dust led to a lack of horizontal visibility over some coastal areas in the Al Dhafra region.

The center indicated the formation of a dust mass that started on Iraq, Kuwait and eastern Saudi Arabia, and the center expected that the dust mass would move to the south, so that the country would be affected by active and strong northwesterly winds that carry and raise dust, leading to low visibility.

Strong to brisk winds blew up to 60 km/h, and the sea was very turbulent to turbulent waves, waves 7-9/10 in the Arabian Gulf and 6-8/9 feet in the Sea of ​​Oman and continued until Saturday.

Cold weather prevailed during the day and cold at night – dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially over the northern and eastern regions and the coasts, and a noticeable decrease in temperatures, and active northwest winds to strong dust and dust that led to a decrease in the horizontal visibility, to less than 800 meters in some The regions have a speed of up to 65 km/hr.

The sea is very turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and very turbulent to turbulent in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expects that the weather today will be cold during the day and cold at night, with a chance of frost formation in the morning in some areas – partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some northern, eastern and coastal areas.

While the northwest wind speed gradually decreases and turns to northeasterly over the northern and eastern regions, it will be strong to active, the speed becomes moderate, its speed is from 25 to 35 up to 45 km / h.

The sea is very turbulent to turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, turbulent in the early morning, becoming moderate to light in the Sea of ​​Oman, while the weather is expected to be humid tomorrow, Sunday, in the eastern interior regions – and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially on some coastal areas.

The winds are northwesterly, light to moderate, brisk at times, with a speed of 15 to 25, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea is moderate to light in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Temperature 22.4 in Kalba

The temperature decreased by 6 degrees from the day before yesterday, as the highest temperature recorded in the country was 28.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday in Umm Al Zamoul “Al Ain” at 14:45 UAE local time, while the highest temperature recorded yesterday was 22.4 degrees Celsius in Kalba. Sharjah” at 11:45 local time.