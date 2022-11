Photo courtesy of the UN showing Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (on screen) as he addresses members of the Security Council during a meeting on his country on Wednesday at the international organization’s headquarters in New York (USA). 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE

About 70% of the Ukrainian capital has lost power, Kiev’s mayor said on Thursday, a day after Moscow unleashed yet another devastating barrage of missiles and drones on Ukraine’s power infrastructure.

The renewed Russian attack has caused power outages in large parts of the country, further crippling Ukraine’s already damaged power grid and making life worse for civilians as temperatures drop.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram statement that “power engineers are doing their best to recover (electricity) as quickly as possible” and added that water supplies had been restored in about half of the capital. .

As Russia has targeted Ukraine’s infrastructure, hitting civilians en masse, Ukraine reports crimes against humanity in the country to the United Nations.