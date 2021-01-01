Safdarjung in the capital Delhi, wrapped in a thick gauze on the first day of the new year, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius at 6 am on Friday. Visibility decreased to near zero in many areas of the city due to dense fog. This is the lowest temperature in 14 years, before it was recorded at 0.2 degree Celsius on 8 January 2006.

Kuldeep Srivastava, regional head of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi, said the minimum temperature was recorded at 1.1 degree Celsius at Safdarjung Observatory in the capital on Friday morning.

Visibility was recorded at 6 am due to very dense fog. Presently visibility in Palam and Safdarjung is less than 200 meters. The IMD had on Friday predicted a minimum temperature of four degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

IMD said in its daily bulletin issued at 9 pm on December 31 that cold wave conditions are likely to remain severe at different places in Delhi during the next two days. With this, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) on Friday morning ranged between ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category. The AQI shows that the pollution level in ITO is 388.

Air quality in Delhi in ‘severe’ category today, as per SAFAR-India Minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory in Delhi today. Cold wave conditions persist with dense fog. (Air quality data-SAFAR India) pic.twitter.com/FOCWrhmB4z – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

It is notable that AQI is ‘good’ between 0 and 50, ‘satisfactory’ between 51 and 100, ‘normal’ between 101 and 200, ‘bad’ between 201 and 300, ‘very poor’ between 301 and 400 and Between 401 and 500 are considered in the ‘severe’ category.

A freshly active Western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region and the surrounding plains from 3 January. There is also a possibility of light rain in Delhi and surrounding areas from January 3 to January 5 due to the effect of western disturbances.

