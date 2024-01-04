Thursday, January 4, 2024
Cold | Almost a hundred bus routes were canceled in the Helsinki region in the morning

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 4, 2024
in World Europe
Cold | Almost a hundred bus routes were canceled in the Helsinki region in the morning

HSL canceled numerous bus services on Thursday morning.

Bus routes nearly a hundred were canceled in the Helsinki region on Thursday morning.

In addition, several tram lines also announced possible exceptions due to weather conditions.

The buses do not start in the morning, according to HSL's press release. The problem affects both diesel and electric engines. The problem is due to frost, the information will be confirmed.

Another reason for the cancellations is that the buses run slower on the routes than before, because the roads are slippery and the snowbanks driven to the side of the roads make it difficult and partly slow down the journey.

Lines 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 may have exceptions between 5:30 and 17:30 in Helsinki.

HS said earlier on Wednesday that several bus routes were canceled because the cars could not be started. More than 150 shifts were canceled on Wednesday afternoon.

In addition, train services have been canceled in the past due to severe frost.

