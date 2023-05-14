Saturday, May 13, 2023, 11:18 p.m.



Paco Ureña returned to Las Ventas, after his trap last year. He had the second box of the celebration, from Montalvo’s iron. He greeted him with Lorca’s feet together, finishing off with a good half speed. After the measured performance of the booby Juan Francisco Peña, Ginés Marín entered the remove, by chicuelinas, to which Ureña responded with a sweeping, tight, remove by gaoneras. He offered the Lorca to his countryman Pepín Jiménez, honored in the morning at Las Ventas, and Ortega Cano. The work had a good start, by statuary. A right-handed first series, in the third, came out smoothly. From there, the bull was less, in strength and distance, and the task, culminating with a whole detachment, could not have a finish.

The second of his batch was a very lackluster horned one. Complicated to banderille, the pawns had a hard time. From the start, he gave Ureña no options with the cape and with the crutch he was a bull that carried the hidden danger, charging blandly, in step, and measuring the bullfighter. He dragged out the work of Lorca too long, trying a show off that was impossible due to the condition of the burel. He justified his first visit to Madrid, he killed with dignity and exposed more than the bull required. Between whistles the bovine was dragged and there was silence for the bullfighter.

The third of the afternoon, well presented, arrived without defining the last third. A good planted Ginés Marín presented the ironed crutch and wanted to pull with temper from Montalvo, a bull that did not finish surrendering, preventing the task from taking off. The Extremaduran was accurate with the sword. Easier for the bullfighter was the sixth bull of the celebration, which opened in the cape of Ginés Marín. In banderillas Fernando Pérez lost his footing, being at the mercy of the bull, and Curro Vivas’s removal was prodigious. Ginés Marín gave the public, who perfectly understood Montalvo’s. He took it online in the first bars, improvised a nice pass of the flowers, in the middle he drew good naturals, and linked series with the right hand of long crutches that reached the laying.

Diego Ventura opened the square with a solid performance in which he shone riding on two tracks and nailing flags high up, especially good was a two-handed pair, which ended with an ovation with greetings from the gentleman after the stands got very cold before a puncture the final grate He fulfilled for the horses the bovine of María Guiomar Cortés de Maura.

What was done before the quarter of the afternoon was an authentic spectacle of bullfighting on horseback. He brought out the stars of the block, and on the back of ‘Bronze’, put up banderillas citing short in implausible bankruptcies. The short ones to the violin ended up warming up the stands before taking the plow. As in his first of his, he punctured before killing with a whole slap, at the top, which shot the good Guiomar bull without lace. He pricked an ear.