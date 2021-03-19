Neon (dpa)

With the change of data, the most prominent of which is the disappointing exit of the leaders Atletico Madrid from the Champions League against Chelsea, so that the League Championship will be his last hope of winning the title of the current season, it seems that the 28th stage of the Spanish League this week will not be like its predecessors, where the question now remains, how will the face be Atletico when Alaves host Sunday? Argentine coach Diego Simeone’s team is still on the throne of the standings, but not as comfortable as it was at the start of the season, especially with only 3 wins in the last eight matches.

Despite the fluctuation in his level in the recent period, “Colchoneros” showed a wonderful picture since the beginning of the season with only two losses in 27 matches, and only 18 goals and goals scored with 50 goals, which is the second best offensive line in the league “behind Barcelona with 61”.

“Rojiblancos” occupies first place, but only 4 points behind Barcelona, ​​who, despite being excluded from the Champions League, continues its uprising in the league with 14 wins in his last 17 matches in which he has not tasted a loss.

With a match awaiting Atlético soon against the Catalan team, and with rivals Real Madrid, 6 points away from him, also in third place, the capital team needs to return to the winning streak to get out a title, especially as it left the Spanish Cup from the second round in front of the third-class Corona.

Things are not far-fetched for Alaves, who are in the relegation zone, with one victory in their last 12 matches.

Thus, the Uruguayan star, Luis Suarez, will be fully counted in an attempt to compensate for Chelsea’s setback and stumble against Getafe last week, in the absence of suspended Joao Felix.

Simeone acknowledged after the loss to Chelsea: I will not look for excuses, they were better, and when the opponent is better, he should only be congratulated, and it is now time to rest so that we can think about La Liga, we must play the Alaves match with the same enthusiasm.

Barcelona benefited well from Atletico’s stumbling block against Getafe, tightening the screws on him, waiting to face Real Sociedad, fifth in Sunday, in the last relatively difficult test before confronting Real Madrid in the El Clasico on April 11th, as he was hosting Valladolid before him in the fourth in an easy mission. .

The El Clásico will be a rehearsal for the Dutch men Ronald Koeman, before their confrontation with Athletic Bilbao on April 17 in the final match of the Copa del Rey, on which he has high hopes to save his season after his disappointing exit from the final eight of the Champions League competition at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, the French runner-up last season. .

For his part, and after qualifying for the Champions League quarter-finals, Real Madrid will be required to win against Celta Vigo on Saturday, to stay in the circle of conflict for the title.

But it seems that the French coach Zinedine Zidane’s team is looking to strengthen the offensive line with a goal-scoring more than 20 goals in the season so far, including five in the Champions League, and the conversation here is about the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who suddenly mentioned Zidane about his return to the royal club .

Although Real has a player who is able to achieve these numbers and perform all those tasks required by Karim Benzema, the Frenchman is not Ronaldo, and he will not be, and he will remain in the shadow of the Portuguese if he attends, like many like the Welshman Gareth Bale and the Belgian Eden Hazard.

When Real Madrid contracted Benzema from Lyon for 40 million euros in 2009, club president Florentino Perez thought he was a mixture of Zidane and Brazilian Ronaldo, but his image gradually diminished and turned from an exciting young talent to something less exciting, to a team player who can be relied upon instead of Celebrate it.

Even with Benzema being the most important player in Madrid, the talk is about the return of Ronaldo (36 years) to the club, to be a pivotal stage before the arrival of Frenchman Kylian Mbappe or the Norwegian Erling Haaland.

At a press conference on Monday, Benzema was asked about the possibility of Ronaldo’s return, and while praising the Portuguese’s record at Real Madrid, he said, “But that was three years ago.”