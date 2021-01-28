The international team that has tested colchicine – an old anti-inflammatory drug – as an early treatment against covid has published the first details of its expected results. Their data, after a trial with more than 4,000 volunteers, suggest that the drug prevents one hospitalization for every 64 people treated, a figure that would improve if the selection of patients to medicate is refined. Elderly diabetic men, for example, could be one of the high-risk groups that most benefit from early treatment with colchicine, according to draft advanced by researchers, led by Jean-Claude Tardif, from the Montreal Institute of Cardiology (Canada).

The scientist Eric Topol, one of the 10 most cited researchers in the world in the field of medicine, has applauded the results. “Since it is a tablet, it is safe, it is cheap [tres euros por paciente] and it is an early treatment, these results are very encouraging ”, has affirmed Topol, director of the Scripps Institute for Translational Research in La Jolla, USA. Colchicine is a drug derived from wild saffron, a medicinal plant whose anti-inflammatory properties have been known since Ancient Egypt.

The scientific community has managed to develop vaccines against the coronavirus in record time, but it has not been as successful in its search for treatments. There is currently no therapeutic option for the early stages of the disease in high-risk people, beyond monoclonal antibodies, which can cost tens of thousands of euros per patient.

“Colchicine is not a treatment to be generalized, but it can be of help by directing it well”, says the pharmacist Jesús Sierra

Tardif’s team administered colchicine to about 2,000 volunteers with covid and gave a pretend tablet to 2,000 others. All the participants also had some risk factor, such as obesity, hypertension or heart disease. The percentage of hospitalized patients in the colchicine group reached 4.5%, compared to almost 6% in the other group, representing a decrease of 25% in relative terms. “In the context of a pandemic, with thousands of daily cases, reducing the need for hospitalization by one case for every 64 patients treated could be a relevant result,” he says. Jesus Sierra, coordinator of the registry of the Spanish Society of Hospital Pharmacy (SEFH), a database of 16,000 patients to study drugs associated with lower mortality from covid. “Colchicine is not a treatment to be generalized, but it can be helpful by directing it well,” adds Sierra, a pharmacist at the Hospital Universitario de Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz).

“64 [pacientes tratados para evitar una hospitalización] It is a very good number ”, defends the cardiologist José Luis López-Sendón, principal investigator of the Spanish branch of the colchicine trial, with 250 patients. The doctor puts the figure in context. Some drugs used in cardiology, such as ACEIs used to combat hypertension or heart failure, they require treating dozens of patients for years to obtain transcendental benefits – such as avoiding a heart attack – in one of them, López-Sendón argues. “Treatment with colchicine lasts only one month, the price is ridiculous and it reduces hospitalizations”, underlines the researcher, from the La Paz University Hospital in Madrid.

Other specialists are more skeptical. The initial plan of Jean-Claude Tardif’s team was to include 6,000 patients in their trial, but the researchers have explained that they decided to interrupt it earlier due to logistical problems and their willingness to quickly communicate their positive results, given the harshness of the third wave of the pandemic. The epidemiologist Martin Landray, from Oxford University, believes the authors terminated the trial before having a clear answer about the efficacy of colchicine against COVID. “We all want to get results as quickly as possible, but a clear result tomorrow is much more useful than an inconclusive result today”, criticized Landray in their social networks.

The scientific community is now awaiting the results of another large colchicine trial in the UK.

The Oxford researcher is one of those responsible for Recovery, a gigantic clinical trial, in more than 175 hospitals in the United Kingdom, looking for effective treatments against covid. This platform has already ruled out the usefulness in hospitalized patients of three options that seemed promising at the beginning of the pandemic: hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and the cocktail of the antivirals lopinavir and ritonavir. The Recovery trial also confirmed in June that dexamethasone – another anti-inflammatory, such as colchicine – reduces the mortality of hospitalized patients with serious complications from covid by a third.

The British team has recruited in the last two months more than 7,500 volunteers for assess whether colchicine It reduces deaths, the need for mechanical ventilation and the length of stay in hospital for patients already admitted. Its results will be known, predictably, in the coming weeks. The Tardif and López-Sendón trial has only obtained statistically significant benefits in reducing hospitalizations. The pharmacist Jesús Sierra also highlights that in the group treated with colchicine there was a higher percentage of women: 55.4%, compared to 52.5% in the group that received a fake tablet. Given that men are at higher risk of severe COVID, the different percentages of the sexes could artificially inflate the benefits seen in the colchicine group. Sierra believes that this disparity is insufficient to explain the reduction in hospitalizations recorded among those treated with the drug.

“The final answer will be given by the Recovery”, he says. Easter Sunday Figal, Head of Cardiology at the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital, in Murcia. Your team just finished a little essay, with a hundred hospitalized patients, in which almost 6% of the patients who received colchicine suffered a clinical worsening, compared to almost 14% of those who did not receive the drug. “My impression is that colchicine doesn’t make you get better faster, it doesn’t make you worse,” says Pascual Figal. The scientists’ hypothesis is that this anti-inflammatory could help control the exaggerated inflammatory response suffered by some people infected with the coronavirus. The cardiologist, however, believes that for now we must be very cautious: “We need more consistent data.”

“Colchicine is not a panacea, but it can alleviate the situation in hospitals,” says cardiologist Alberto Cecconi

The 4,000 patients in the trial led by Jean-Claude Tardif were in Canada, the US, Spain, South Africa, Brazil and Greece. Greek authorities included last Sunday colchicine in its treatment protocols for covid patients with a risk factor, always under medical supervision. Details of the international trial show that around 14% of patients treated with colchicine had diarrhea, compared with 7% of those who took fake tablets. In the colchicine group, in addition, 11 cases of pulmonary embolism – the obstruction of a lung artery by a blood clot – were detected, compared to the two cases registered in the rest of the participants. “The excess of cases with pulmonary embolism is surely by chance,” says the Spanish co-author of the trial, José Luis López-Sendón.

The Italian cardiologist Alberto Cecconi, from the Madrid hospital of La Princesa, takes the account with a broad brush: if Spain registers 37,000 new cases of covid in one day and 20,000 of these infected people have some risk factor, some 1,180 would have to be hospitalized in the next few days, if met the same percentages observed in the international trial. “With the colchicine regimen, 280 hospital admissions would be saved from today’s new cases. Imagine if we multiply this benefit throughout every day of this third wave ”, explains Cecconi, who leads another ongoing trial with 250 patients, sponsored by the Spanish Society of Cardiology, to determine if the drug improves the prognosis of patients hospitalized. “Colchicine is not a panacea, but it can alleviate the situation in hospitals,” he says.

You can write to us [email protected] or follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our newsletter.