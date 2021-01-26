Humanity has lost the capacity for wonder in the last year, but there is still room for surprises. Almost a century and a half ago, in the first winter of 1873, the German Egyptologist Georg Ebers was touring Upper Egypt when he came across a treasure in the hands of a Christian antiquarian: a 3,500-year-old papyrus, almost 19 meters long. Unrolling it, which contained all the medical knowledge from the time of Pharaoh Amenophis I. Excited, Ebers bought the papyrus and sent it immediately to the University of Leipzig, where still preserved. Today known as Ebers papyrus described 80 diseases and their possible therapies, including wild saffron as a treatment for swelling. A derivative of this medicinal plant, colchicine, is now one of the great hopes against the new coronavirus.

Colchicine, administered very early to newly diagnosed patients, reduces hospitalizations by 25%, according to preliminary results of an international essay with more than 4,000 patients in Canada, the USA, Spain, South Africa, Brazil and Greece. The drug also appears to cut the need for mechanical ventilation by 50% and COVID deaths by 44%, although these figures are based on fewer cases, making it more difficult to draw conclusions. These are data that must also be taken with caution, because they are pending review for publication in a scientific journal. “The benefit is there. And it is a drug that has a ridiculous price. A one-month treatment costs about three euros, “he says. José Luis López-Sendón, cardiologist at the Madrid hospital La Paz and principal investigator of the spanish branch of the study, with 250 patients.

As claimed by Egyptian papyrus 3,500 years ago, colchicine has anti-inflammatory properties. Wild saffron has been used against gout attacks since ancient times of the Byzantine physician Alexander of Trales, circa 600, and colchicine is still a reference treatment against this type of arthritis. The researchers hypothesize that this known anti-inflammatory activity also controls the so-called cytokine storm, a runaway reaction that appears in some COVID patients and can be lethal.

The clinical trial has included more than 4,000 volunteers over 40 years of age, with confirmed covid and with some risk factor, such as hypertension, obesity or some heart disease. The participants have basically taken one tablet a day for a month, at home. The director of international research, Jean-Claude Tardif, from the Montreal Cardiology Institute (Canada), stated on January 22 in a statement that colchicine is “the world’s first oral medication whose use could have a significant impact on public health and potentially prevent complications from covid in millions of patients.”

The scientific community is very skeptical of these types of claims without any published studies to support them, especially after the resounding failures of other promising drugs, such as hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir. The cardiologist Alberto CecconiHowever, he is optimistic. “Colchicine has been used in medicine for centuries, but it never ceases to amaze. It is a drug that has been rescued from antiquity and is now having more applications ”, explains this Italian doctor, from the Hospital Universitario de La Princesa, in Madrid. The chemical formula of colchicine is C22H25NO6: 22 carbon atoms, 25 hydrogen, one nitrogen and six oxygen.

Cecconi, oblivious to the new investigation, recalls that the same team from Tardif and López-Sendón already published in 2019 another study which suggests that colchicine improves the prognosis of patients after a myocardial infarction, thanks to its powerful anti-inflammatory activity. “The drugs that have shown the greatest benefit against covid are corticosteroids, such as dexamethasone. They are anti-inflammatory drugs. And it makes perfect sense that another anti-inflammatory drug, which acts in a different way, is also successful, “says Cecconi, who is leading another ongoing 250-patient trial, sponsored by the Spanish Society of Cardiology, to determine whether colchicine can also help. to hospitalized patients. “Colchicine is like a firefighter putting out the fire of inflammation that sometimes accompanies the coronavirus. The inflammation can be even worse than the virus infection itself ”, sums up the Italian researcher.

In Spain there are nine clinical trials underway to study colchicine as a possible treatment against covid, according to register of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products. The doctors Mar García Sáiz and Carlos Richard —Of the Hospital Universitario Marqués de Valdecilla, in Santander— conceived another trial in March to investigate the efficacy of early administration of colchicine in patients older than 70 years, but they have only obtained 16 volunteers of the 1,000 desired.

“Recruitment has been disastrous, especially due to the overload of primary care and the lack of human resources,” laments Richard, who applauds the data announced by the Tardif team. “Your results are splendid. It is a group of absolute solvency. I doubt very much that the results that they have advanced will be different from those that end up being published in a scientific journal ”, says the researcher.

Researcher Mar García Saiz emphasizes that you only have to take colchicine under medical supervision

The doctor Mar García Sáiz emphasizes that colchicine is “a very old, very safe and very cheap medicine” and warns of the “danger” of people self-medicating. The drug is contraindicated in cases of kidney damage, for example, and can also interact negatively with other treatments. Colchicine should be taken under medical supervision, emphasizes the researcher. The Ministry of Health also included wild saffron seeds in 2004 in the plant list whose sale to the public is prohibited or restricted due to its toxicity.

A daily tablet of a cheap and safe drug would be a perfect treatment to prevent complications from covid, if the promising preliminary results are confirmed. The doctor Jose Hernandez-Rodriguez, an internist at the Autoimmune Diseases Service of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​directs another of the ongoing trials, this time with 144 patients older than 65 years and more serious, already admitted. “The Tardif results fit me a lot. They are not selling smoke in their press release. I am a believer ”, he affirms.

The doctor Julio Arrizabalaga, Scientific Director of the Biodonostia Health Research Institute, heads another small trial in San Sebastián to evaluate the efficacy of colchicine against covid. “It is a cheap medication, well tolerated, except for some cases of diarrhea, and its theoretical effect to reduce the cytokine storm was already known. It only remained to prove it. We will have to see the complete scientific study of Tardif but, unless these data are confirmed, it would be a medication to use against the covid ”, he opines.

You can write to us [email protected] or follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our newsletter.