Many days, in the Roman city of Camulodunumtoday known as Colchester, large groups of citizens gathered in a space for entertainment while the sun still shone. The murmur of the crowd created a palpable tension, because it was a day of gladiatory show. There, among the improvised amphitheater dust, two combatants rose with their weapons in hand, ready to fight for glory, survival and, perhaps, also, their freedom. Almost two thousand years later, a singular object returns us to that moment: The Catchester glass.

This ceramic vessel, dated between 160 and 200 AD, has been analyzed in A study led by experts Glynn JC Davis and John Pearcein collaboration with an archeology, epigraphy and isotopic analysis team. According to the researchers, It is not a simple decorative piece. «It’s about A unique graphic and epigraphic testimony that documented the existence of gladiatorious fighting In the Roman Britain, ”explain Davis and Pearce in his article published in the latest edition of ‘Britannia, to Journal of Romano-British & Kindred Studies’.

As detailed, its inscription and its reliefs in Barbotina, a liquid paste composed of clay and water that is used in ceramic decoration, show gladiators in combat, And the registered names, such as Memnon and Valentinus, refer to real individuals They participated in the sand.

A unique epigraphic testimony

Names registered in the Colchester glass

D. ATFIELD / Colchester Museums



Memnonidentified as a type of gladiator called Secuter, fought against the reticarios armed with a network and trident. His name comes from Greek mythology, in reference to the legendary Ethiopian king of the Trojan War. «The use of heroic names was a common strategy among gladiators to exalt their public image», Says Pearce. Registration indicates that Memnon participated in at least nine fightswhich suggests a remarkable gladiatory career.









The name of Valentinuson the other hand, it has also captured the attention of scholars, since it is Linked to the Legio XXX Ulpia Victrixa Roman legion, the thirtieth one, founded by Emperor Trajan and aimed at maintaining military control at the borders of the Empire, in this case, in the province of Germania, the current Germany. This finding raises questions about the relationship between gladiators and the Roman army. «It could be a militarized gladiator or even a soldier trained for the sand »Davis speculates. However, the absence of records on their fighting suggests that it could have been perhaps A shota rookie gladiator who barely began his journey in the sand.

Another relevant discovery is that the registration was recorded before cooking of the vessel. This indicates that it was prepared by orderprobably to commemorate a specific gladiatory event. «It is not a massive production piece, but a unique creation aimed at remembering a specific fight»The researchers emphasize.

Funeral urn

The Colchester glass was finally used as a funeral urn. The cremated remains inside belong to a male over 40 yearsnot originally from the region. Although it is unlikely that it has been one of the gladiators represented, its connection with the event is undeniable. «It could have been The show editor or a lanistathe person responsible for training the gladiators, ”says Pearce.

The finding of the Colchester vessel reinforces the idea that In the city gladiatoria games were held,Although no amphitheater has been discovered to date. Colchester housed the only Roman circus documented in Britania, indicating that these events could have been carried out, and have been found Other vestiges linked to the culture culturesuch as molds for relief figures and knives with gladiators decorated.

In addition, it is known that trade and transport networks between the Roman Britain and continental Europe facilitated the mobility of gladiators and animals used in the shows, of which the inscriptions that have been found in the region of the RIN that document the documented that document the Omercare capture for venationsthe hunts of beasts that were part of the Roman games.

Since its finding in 1853 in a necropolis west of Colchester, the Colchester glass has been subject to numerous interpretations. However, this recent investigation has provided conclusive evidence that it is a commemorative piece of a real combat.