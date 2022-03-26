The return to Italy of the Brescia player is expected for today. Cardiologist Brugada: “I recommended doctor Corrado in Padua to him. Sonny will have to make important decisions”

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

Sonny returns to Italy. Not really at home, but almost. Today Colbrelli will move from Girona to Padua, from Catalonia to Veneto. There he will make the final decision on the subcutaneous defibrillator that should be installed in his body and later on in his life, whether sporting or not. Ramon Brugada, the Catalan doctor who has taken care of Sonny since he arrived at the Josep Trueta university hospital in Girona last Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest at the finish line of the first stage of the Volta a Catalunya in San Feliu de Guixols. The paramedics saved Sonny’s life. Then Brugada, an internationally renowned specialist in the field of instant death, dealt with the champion of Italy and Europe, who won the last Paris-Roubaix on 3 October 2021. See also Juan Martín del Potro: the tennis giant who was brought down by injuries

The specialist – “The boy asked me for a second opinion, and since it was his intention to return to Italy for language reasons and to get closer to his home, I put him in contact with the team of Doctor Domenico Corrado”. He is the director of the Operating Unit of Genetic Cardiomyopathies and Sports Cardiology at the University of Padua, one of the world’s leading experts in the study of ventricular fibrillation from arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, a hidden defect that takes many lives, including those of numerous sportsmen, professionals and not. Corrado was asked by the prosecutor who was following the case for advice in the context of the investigation into the death of Fiorentina player Davide Astori, just to give an example.

The decisions – “Corrado is a great professional that I know well – says Brugada -. Colbrelli liked the idea so we organized the transfer, which will take place on a medically equipped plane because, given what happened to him on Monday, I asked him to travel with a defibrillator. Within reach. In Padua Sonny will have to make important decisions. He will have to choose which defibrillator to be implanted, and then with his family, the doctor and the team think about what to do with cycling “. In recent days, Brugada himself had expressed the difficulties related to the continuation of the sporting activity at a professional level by the Bahrain Victorious runner, underlining that in Italy one cannot play sports with a subcutaneous defibrillator and the congenital risks to the possible recurrence of an episode of arrhythmia riding a bicycle thrown on the asphalt, a very different reality from that of a footballer engaged on a lawn, perhaps in a static position. See also Cagliari, Mazzarri: "The game was bad, a bad day in everything"

The patient and the sportsman – “I always distinguish between patient and sportsman – said Brugada yesterday -. I am not interested in the team, the money, the profession, the sporting activity. I think only of health. Colbrelli in what was a great tragedy had a lot of luck and thanks to the timeliness of the rescue he was saved. I know how hard it can be for a professional to go from a sprint to a hospital bed, but I only think about the man, who is 31 years old and a long life ahead of him with his loved ones. When he arrived at the hospital I didn’t know who he was, I don’t follow cycling, and I didn’t care: I only care about the health of the patients. Today (yesterday for the reader, ed) I went to greet him and I wished him the best. Difficult decisions await him, but medically he is in very good hands. “

#Colbrelli #returns #special #plane #defibrillator #implant