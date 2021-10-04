There is no tougher race than Paris-Roubaix. Indeed, no: there is no race tougher than the Paris-Roubaix in October. The 2021 edition was characterized by rain, mud, slips, fords in puddles. Unforeseen events flooded with every meter traveled by the riders, covered with an anti-sponsor patina that made all cycling lovers of yesteryear smile. It looked like Gianni Moscon was going to win, but a puncture and a fall gave the trophy with the pavé to another Italian, the European champion Sonny Colbrelli (Team Bahrain-Merida).

Colbrelli did one thing after the finish line: he cried bitterly. For happiness, of course. The water taken during the course was not enough, he wanted to add a few tears of joy after beating Mathieu Van Der Poel. His name is Sonny because his mother was in love with Sonny Crockett, the cop from “Miami Vice”. Perhaps he did not expect that his son would be included in a list, that of the winners in Roubaix, where there are also Coppi, Gimondi, Moser, Ballerini, Tafi (last Italian winner before him, 22 years ago). He was not the favorite, it was also the first time he showed up at Roubaix; but he followed the rain (which he loves) and the Van Der Poel wheel (“But standing half a meter behind, so as not to crash into it”). Tactical masterpiece, therefore, seasoned with a good dose of inventiveness. And legs, of course.

Also on television it was a special story, that of Roubaix 2021. “If a screenwriter had imagined it would not have been so exciting, so epic, so exhilarating: the cobbles, the rain, the mud, the inhuman fatigue, the punctures, the falls, the tears and the shouts of joy of Sonny Colbrelli, the new king of the queen of the classics. Everything seemed written to celebrate yet another blue triumph in this extraordinary and perhaps unrepeatable sporting season. Six hours of live TV, six hours of tension, while little by little the runners became unrecognizable, masks of sweat and mud, while the streets were filled with puddles causing an infinite number of falls. Many consider the Roubaix as the latest madness of modern cycling, with that group of amateurs who every year restore the cobblestones, cover the holes with sharp stone cubes, clean sunny roads for the carriages. Paris-Roubaix is ​​l’enfer du Nord, it’s wonderful nonsense, it’s legend“, Wrote Aldo Grasso in the Corriere della Sera.

On Repubblica, Maurizio Crosetti described the race as follows: “Sonny the cyclist rises from the mud like a golem and goes to win the Paris-Roubaix, which is the race of racing since Coppi and Bartali, it is Everest, it is the dream, the White Whale that every runner tries to capture in the seven seas of puddles and stone of his life. Look at the photograph of the three cyclists upon arrival: they look like the Terracotta Army of Emperor Qin Shi Huang, the warriors who had to serve and defend him even in the Hereafter. Faceless runners, casts of dust where only the lips seem to retain human substance and tremble, rosy, in joy and misfortune, rippling in Sonny’s smile and in the grimaces of the other two, the beaten“.

Still on Repubblica Francesco Moser commented on the race as follows: «It felt like I went back in time, to review my 1978 victory. The Roubaix is ​​always different, you can run it even 15 times and every time it will be like the first. I remember from 1974 that once we got to the showers, we found cold water. That hot had finished all the retired and those who had given up earlier. I returned years later, each shower has a plate with the name of a past winner. Mine and Merckx’s were stolen, taken away like trophies. A great satisfaction. At Roubaix you have to go light and straight, look for the best trajectory, understand the stones, know how to read them. Today it is much more difficult, when the conditions are these, because many more cars and motorbikes pass by, flattening the mud and making it as fine and slippery as ice. After a while you don’t notice the mud, it becomes like a second skin. If you review the 1978 photos, you will struggle to recognize even my rainbow jersey. Those who are afraid of these conditions set themselves limits and will never win it. The Roubaix wins those who hope to run it in rain, mud and storm“.