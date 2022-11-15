The Brescian from Bahrain speaks at the FSA Europe headquarters after his retirement: “I will work with the team, I dream of a team of young people”

From our correspondent in Busnago (Monza Brianza) Ciro Scognamiglio

Sonny Colbrelli, forced to retire after cardiac arrest on March 21 at the Volta Catalunya and the subsequent implantation of the defibrillator, is ready to begin his second life. With tears in his eyes at first, then more relaxed, the 32-year-old from Brescia spoke in front of many people about what awaits him. Confirming what the general manager Milan Erzen told the Gazzetta: a contract still until 2024 with the Bahrain-Victorious team as ambassador and role of link between athletes and staff.

new goals — “After that March 21 at the Tour of Catalonia my life changed – said Colbrelli -. During the days in the hospital I understood that my life would change. It wasn’t easy in those days, but I understood that there is life there’s only one. The bike has given and taken away a lot from me, I’m realistic. I’ve never been a phenomenon, I’ve always put a lot of effort into it. Now I’ve had to stop, but I still consider myself lucky”. See also Tennis, Australia cancels Djokovic's visa

“Few people can talk about my experience, because in most cases you die after a cardiac arrest. Now I have great support from many people, my family helps me a lot and other priorities immediately replaced the bike. I hope to give again much to cycling, starting to play a new role in Bahrain Victorious”.

November 15, 2022 (change November 15, 2022 | 22:34)

